Here’s the new group of 31 men competing for Clare Crawley’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

Take two. ABC has unveiled the group of suitors competing for Clare Crawley‘s heart (again) after the show underwent recasting during its COVID-imposed lockdown.

The new cast consists of 31 men, one fewer than the initial cast that was announced in March, when production was originally scheduled to begin. There are double Blakes, Jordans, Tylers and Zac(h)s, but surprisingly only one Chris and one Mike. Don’t worry, though, there is a Ben and a Bennett, a Brandon and Brendan, and a Jason and Jay to cause mass confusion.

Their jobs are pretty straightforward — there’s no chicken enthusiast in the mix, but there is a boy band manager from Chicago, which sounds sketchy since everyone knows Orlando is the boy band capital of the world.

SEE Here’s everything you need to know about that unprecedented ‘Bachelorette’ switcheroo

ABC still hasn’t confirmed the worst-kept secret: that Crawley will be replaced by Tayshia Adams during the season after the former falls hard for one of the men and leaves the show. According to Reality Steve, at least four new men will be brought in for Adams.

After a four-month delay, Season 16 started production in July, filming in a bubble at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. Two weeks later, news broke that Adams, who will be the second Black Bachelorette after Rachel Lindsay, was replacing a smitten Crawley, and producers had been reaching out to rejected men to return.

“The Bachelorette” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions