ABC sets premiere date for ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16, which will have an ‘explosive turn of events’

Bachelor Nation, rejoice! “The Bachelorette” will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode, ABC announced Thursday.

As previously announced, the show will air on Tuesdays instead of its usual Mondays because the latter is “Dancing with the Stars'” fall slot. Season 16, which was delayed due to COVID-19, stars Clare Crawley as one of two Bachelorettes. The former “Bachelor” finalist departed the show shortly into production after falling for one suitor and has since been replaced by Tayshia Adams, who competed on Season 23 of “The Bachelor.” ABC has not confirmed the switch-up, focusing only Crawley and her “journey to find true love” in its press release, but it did tease an “explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking,” as if it already isn’t.

“Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of ‘The Bachelor,'” the release reads. “Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved. Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking.”

Season 16, which was originally supposed to film in March and premiere in May, started production last month in a “Bachelorette” bubble at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, Calif. Two weeks later, news broke that Adams, who will be the second Black Bachelorette after Rachel Lindsay, was replacing a smitten Crawley, and producers had been reaching out to rejected men to return.

That’s not the only front-facing shakeup this season: Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will temporarily fill in as host for Chris Harrison after he had to re-quarantine after dropping his son off at college in Texas.

“The Bachelorette” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

