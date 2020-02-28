Twist: The next Bachelorette will be announced early, and this is what it probably means

“The Bachelor” is sure keen on keeping us on our toes this season. On Friday, “Good Morning America” announced that the next star of “The Bachelorette” will be revealed on the morning show on Monday. Any member of Bachelor Nation knows this is a departure for the franchise, which normally announces the next bachelor(ette) on the “After the Final Rose” special immediately following each season’s finale.

So what gives with the switch-up?

This would support what Reality Steve reported earlier this week: Producers want to cast someone who is not from Peter Weber‘s current season after a money dispute took incumbent Bachelorette Hannah Brown — the show’s “top choice,” per Reality Steve — from returning. “One thing I keep hearing is that they’re not gonna go with someone from Peter’s season. There may be something to that. I don’t know for sure,” he wrote.

According to Reality Steve, producers have already interviewed Kelsey Weier from this season of “The Bachelor,” Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood‘s season and Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s installment. If TPTB are not going with a Peter bachelorette, then Kelsey is out of the running, and the early announcement would indicate that neither of Peter’s two runners-up is getting the gig either, otherwise the show would wait until “After the Final Rose.”

The last time producers revealed the next Bachelorette early was for Rachel Lindsay‘s season in 2017. The first black Bachelorette, Lindsay was cast so early that she was still on Nick Viall‘s season at the time, but producers jumped the gun in response to criticism of the franchise’s historically predominantly white casts and in hopes of encouraging men of more diverse backgrounds to apply. Tayshia is black and Mexican, so maybe producers are taking the same approach here. Fans have also been pushing for Tayshia to be the Bachelorette since the end of Colton’s season last year.

Another rumored possibility is Clare Crawley, from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season in 2014, who would provide representation of a different kind, being a woman of the ripe old age of… 38. The franchise’s preferred age sweet spot is 20s to early 30s, so if it’s her, we could get some “older” suitors.

Regardless of who it is, the lucky lady might not know it’s even her until literally the last minute. “Just remember that when Arie was announced on GMA his season, he didn’t find out until the night before, took the red eye to NY, and went straight to the studio. They’re gonna try & keep this as secret as possible,” Reality Steve tweeted Friday.

