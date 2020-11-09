Bachelorette Tayshia Adams wasn’t told WTF happened when she was asked to replace Clare Crawley

Everything happened so quickly with “The Bachelorette’s” unprecedented lead swap that Tayshia Adams wasn’t even initially told why she was being called to replace Clare Crawley.

“Honestly, I got the phone call and it was more so just like, ‘Hey, you’re the girl,’ and I’m like, ‘I got you.’ And I was there,” Adams told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (watch above). “I think everything was just kind of moving very quickly, and no, they didn’t share that news [of Crawley’s ending] with me.”

In Thursday’s episode, the fourth of the season, Crawley exited the show with her new fiancé Dale Moss, for whom she fell hard the second he stepped out of the limo. The remaining suitors were told a new Bachelorette was being brought in, and the episode ended with Adams’ arrival.

The 30-year-old, who finished third in Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” shared that she and Crawley never crossed paths at the “Bachelorette” bubble at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, but she wish she had. “We didn’t speak. She had just gotten engaged, so there was a lot going on,” Adams explained. “I wish we would’ve so she could’ve thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!”

If producers had their druthers, Adams would’ve arrived at the resort within “an hour or two” of getting the call, but she left “within 48 hours or so” after completing a to-do list. “Number one: I have to go run a mile because I just ate two donuts. Number two: I have to scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened?! And number three: I have to call my mom,” she said. “I haven’t put on makeup in literally three months. I need to go to CVS. I’m gonna be kissing boys I need a toothbrush, I need mouthwash. I mean, I have some things I gotta go get.”

Upon arriving at the resort, Adams had to first quarantine — and yes, she moved into Crawley’s old El Presidente suite. “Good thing I saged the place, you know what I mean?” Adams quipped after Kimmel pointed out that’s the room where “Clare and Dale made sweet love.” “We got some good juju in there.”

“The Bachelorette” returns to its regular Tuesdays-at-8 slot this week.

