‘The Bachelorette’: Where are they now? Who said ‘I do’? Who broke up?

“The Bachelorette” debuted in 2003 and, after a brief three-year hiatus early on, has been going strong ever since. Like so strong that it has a better track record than “The Bachelor” does when it comes to finding everlasting love.

OG Bachelorette Trista Rehn set the bar high when she tied the knot with her winner, Ryan Sutter, in 2003, and the couple is still together, with two kids. For seven years, they were the only married couple in “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” history.

Since then, three more leading ladies have said “I do” to their chosen guys, including Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first and so far black lead. Two other couples are engaged at the moment. (“The Bachelor,” meanwhile, has three married couples and one still dating.)

Like the mothership, “The Bachelorette” has delivered some finale drama: Jen Schefft chose neither of her dudes, even rejecting Jerry Ferris‘ proposal live on the third season. And let’s not forget how Hannah Brown dumped Jed Wyatt while Season 15 was airing after news broke that he had a girlfriend while he was on the show.

ABC reportedly pursued Brown to return for the upcoming 16th, but she turned down the offer, paving the way for Clare Crawley to, at 38, become the oldest Bachelorette ever. A Bachelor Nation veteran, Crawley finished second on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of “The Bachelor” and was on the first two seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise” and the inaugural “Bachelor Winter Games,” after which she briefly got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. Will she finally find The One?

Click through our gallery above to see how what happened to each Bachelorette and her chosen one after the show called “cut.”

