After a ‘Free Solo’ sweep, can Nat Geo strike Emmy gold again with Oscar nominee ‘The Cave’?

Nat Geo was in seventh heaven last year after its Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” won all seven Emmy categories for which it was nominated. Now, it’ll look to extend that run with another harrowing doc that was also an Oscar contender.

“The Cave” gave Nat Geo its second straight Best Documentary Oscar nomination earlier this year, losing to Netflix’s “American Factory.” Because the film had a shorter-than-70-day theatrical release, it’s also Emmy eligible in either Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special or Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, the latter of which is a juried award.

From former Oscar nominee Feras Fayyad (“Last Man in Aleppo”), “The Cave” spotlights Dr. Amani Ballor, the first female hospital manager in war-torn Syria. The film takes its title from her hospital, a subterranean makeshift maze of rooms constructed to hide and protect themselves and patients from the hellfire that rains above them. Dr. Amani not only faces the horrors of war, but frustrating sexism and misogyny of a patriarchal society.

SEE Oscar-nominated ‘The Cave’ director Feras Fayyad arrives in U.S. after visa issues

Like “Free Solo,” “The Cave” won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival en route to Oscar nominations. But “The Cave” will have to try to avoid a fate that befell “Free Solo.” Though the heart-trending rock climbing doc went 7/7, claiming such categories as directing, editing and music, it was snubbed in Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking. Given its dominance, it likely would’ve won that as well had it been nominated.

But maybe not winning the Oscar is a good thing for “The Cave.” The last three Oscar documentary champs that competed at the Emmys were unable to snag the top prize. In 2017, Oscar winner “O.J.: Made in America” won two Emmys and was expected to add Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking to its awards haul, but it was upset by “LA 92,” which aired on — you guessed it — Nat Geo. The following year, Oscar winner “Icarus” received three Emmy bids, including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special, but didn’t win any. And of course, “Free Solo” was snubbed. The only documentary to win the Oscar and Emmy is “Citizenfour” (2014).

If “The Cave” doesn’t make the cut, Nat Geo has another Emmy contender that was on the Oscars’ radar: “Sea of Shadows,” about drug trafficking involving an endangered whale, was on the Oscar longlist for Best Documentary.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions