Will The Chicks (‘Gaslighter’) win their second Grammy for Album of the Year? The reviews are stellar

You never know what’s going to happen when a band takes as long a break from recording new music as The Chicks did. They finally released “Gaslighter” on July 17 after delaying it because of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans have been waiting a lot longer than just a few months for this new release. It’s their first new album in 14 years, and their long absence sure made critics’ hearts grow fonder.

Country music has shifted and evolved since The Chicks were away. Other outspoken women in country and Americana have asserted themselves, including Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile. For that matter, Taylor Swift has had her entire career between Chicks albums. And The Chicks set themselves a high bar to clear: their last release, 2006’s “Taking the Long Way,” won Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“Not Ready to Make Nice”) and Song of the Year (also “Not Ready to Make Nice”).

But they’ve been welcomed back with open arms. As of this writing the album has a MetaCritic score of 86 based on 16 reviews counted thus far: 15 positive and one somewhat mixed, but none outright negative. It was produced and co-written by ubiquitous hit-maker Jack Antonoff, who has worked on Swift’s Album of the Year winner “1989” in addition to Album of the Year nominees “Melodrama” by Lorde and “Norman F*cking Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey, among his many other credits. And critics are praising how his “spare production” highlights the “sheer power” of Natalie Maines‘s voice. The album is “all fire and nerve,” “startlingly frank,” and perhaps “the boldest and most bracing” divorce album ever recorded (it’s largely inspired by Maines’s split with actor Adrian Pasdar).

So will that bring The Chicks more Grammys? They have a remarkable track record with 13 wins to date, which makes them the third most honored group in Grammy history (behind only U2 and Alison Krauss and Union Station). And their last three albums were all nominated for Album of the Year: “Fly” (2000), “Home” (2003) and their aforementioned winner “Taking the Long Way” (2007).

When they left the music scene no female act had ever won the top category twice as a lead artist, but in the intervening 14 years it has happened for two women: Swift (“Fearless” and “1989”) and Adele (“21” and “25”) both doubled up. Will the trailblazing Chicks be the next to accomplish that feat? Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more here with your fellow music fans.

Maura Johnston (Entertainment Weekly): “Much of ‘Gaslighter’ puts a microscope on emotion, and the spare production and sheer power of Maines’ voice make each sentiment acutely felt … By blending early-21st-century pop savvy with the storytelling that made country music so crucial to the American canon, ‘Gaslighter’ is all fire and nerve, performed by three women whose musical bona fides are rivaled only by their rock-solid backbones.”

Chris Willman (Variety): “She’s got your civil war right here: ‘Gas­lighter’ might count as the boldest and most bracing entry ever in popular music’s long and storied history of divorce albums … it’s a whale of a tale, with Maines making for such a transfixing firebrand that it might take a second listen to register how devastatingly she conveys deeper levels of hurt. In other words: Come for the comeup­pance, stay for the vulnerability.”

Rachel Aroesti (The Guardian): “‘Gaslighter’ isn’t so much a break-up album as a breaking-point album, a startlingly frank chronicle of the unhappiness of her marriage and the brutal toll of its protracted demise … Rather than the sound of three middle-aged musicians straining to recapture their relevance, ‘Gaslighter’ is pertinent on its own terms, more proof that the under-told stories of women make the perfect raw material for punchy, compelling and bracingly contemporary pop.”

Claire Shaffer (Rolling Stone): “The trio’s first album in nearly 15 years is their most pop-sounding yet, and their most honest … If ‘Gaslighter’ does anything right, it’s this peppering of wry (and often very petty) humor amid the stop-and-go pain and frustration that accompanies a fragmented relationship. The mix is imperfect, but then again, so is divorce.”

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.