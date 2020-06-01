‘The Crown’ cinematographer Adriano Goldman: ‘I can’t say I have ever had a bad day’ on this show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s just breathtaking,” declares cinematographer Adriano Goldman about working with the acclaimed cast and crew of Netflix’s flagship drama. “I can’t say I have ever had a bad day on ‘The Crown.’ It’s been smooth and kind and mellow and elegant all throughout. It’s a very special show.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Goldman above.

After two seasons in which “The Crown” focused on the early years of Queen Elizabeth II‘s reign as monarch, the series returned late last year with a new cast in the spotlight to enable the beloved royal family to evolve and age over time.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman replaced Emmy winner Claire Foy as the Queen, Tobias Menzies replaced Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter replaced Vanessa Kirby as princess Margaret and a raft of new characters joined the fold as Oscar, Emmy and Tony-nominated showrunner Peter Morgan cast John O’Connor as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty and Princess Anne.

This season begins with Harold Wilson‘s election as prime minister in 1964 and ends with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977. We also explore Charles’ investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969 and his early romantic relationship with Camilla Shand (soon to be Parker-Bowles), which was torn apart by his interfering family. The entire cast won the top drama ensemble prize for the first time earlier this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For Goldman, who won an Emmy as DP on the show’s second season episode “Beryl,” he graciously credits the cast, alongside its strong visual approach and creative team, for the program’s success to date. “We just love watching those guys. I mean, on set, shooting with them is a privilege and they elevate the standards so you have to keep up, you have to fight to keep your standards high,” he admits. “I really believe I do what I do because of the actors. That’s my great passion in this industry.”

Like so many working in film and television, Goldman is looking forward to getting back to work and says fans will be thrilled with the way season 4 (which is likely to premiere next year) has turned out so far. “I think season 4 is extremely strong,” he divulges. “Diana and Thatcher are going to be introduced in season 4 and they’re both amazing. I think episode 3, no spoilers, it’s very likely the best thing I have ever done. I’m absolutely over the moon with episode 3. But there’s nothing else I can tell!”

