Here are the 10 episode titles for season 4 of ‘The Crown’ coming November 15

The fourth season of “The Crown” is set to drop in its entirety on Netflix on November 15. This will be the second and final season headlined by Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter respectively in the roles of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. Scroll down to see the 10 episode titles for the new season.

This show picks up two years after the events of the third season finale, covering Margaret Thatcher’s entire term from 1979 to 1990. Emmy winner Gillian Anderson joins the cast to portray that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in six episodes. Newcomer Emma Corrin joins the cast for eight episodes in the part of Princess Diana, opposite Josh O’Connor reprising the role of Prince Charles. After sitting out the third season, Claire Foy returns via flashbacks with her Emmy-winning performance as a younger version of Elizabeth.

All 10 episode titles, their directors and runtimes are listed below. The opening title sequence bills six actors in the main credits of their episodes for their single appearances in the upcoming season; these are also noted.

Production on Jessica Hobbs’s episodes was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, so hers are four minutes shorter than the others on average. Four-time BAFTA nominee Paul Whittington makes his directorial debut for this show this season. Jonathan Wilson makes his scripting debut for this show after joining last season as a non-scripting staff writer.

“Gold Stick” (53 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Benjamin Caron

Special guest: Charles Dance as Louis Mountbatten “The Balmoral Test” (56 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Paul Whittington “Fairytale” (55 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Benjamin Caron “Favourites” (59 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Paul Whittington “Fagan” (52 minutes)

Written by Jonathan Wilson and Peter Morgan

Directed by Paul Whittington

Special guest: Tom Brooke as Michael Fagan “Terra Nullius” (53 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Julian Jarrold

Special guest: Richard Roxburgh as Bob Hawke “The Hereditary Principle” (49 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Jessica Hobbs

Special guest: Tom Burke as Derek “Dazzle” Jennings “48:1” (52 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Julian Jarrold

Special guests: Nicholas Farrell as Michael Shea “with” Claire Foy as Elizabeth Windsor “Avalanche” (48 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Jessica Hobbs “War” (53 minutes)

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Jessica Hobbs

