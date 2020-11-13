‘The Crown’ reviews: Raves for best season ever, Gillian Anderson steals the show as Margaret Thatcher

“The Crown” returns for its fourth season this Sunday, with all 10 episodes set to stream on Netflix at once. Critics have already screened the season, which features the arrival of notable figures like Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Diana, the Princess of Wales. and they are loving it. Season 4 score a series-best 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with glowing reviews for Gillian Anderson‘s portrayal of Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana.

The consensus is that Season 4 features some of the most dramatically compelling material yet, thanks to the presence of those two formidable women. The “domestic tensions” taking place within the walls of Buckingham Palace are more interesting than ever before, with a “propulsive energy” driving the season. Reviewers are commending the show’s execution of Season 4’s big theme: “if the time for change has finally come.”

Critics are particularly impressed by Anderson’s transformational turn, described as “viscerally physical” with “clenched-jaw virtuosity.” Corrin’s performance as the woman who weds Prince Charles is said to be “heartbreaking” and “admirably” takes on all the expectations of playing such an iconic figure. Olivia Colman is also earning acclaim for what will be her final season of “The Crown” as Queen Elizabeth II. Reviewers are noting she is “quietly riveting” and “allowed to own the monarch’s authority in her performance.”

Check out some of the raves for Season 4 of “The Crown” below.

Inkoo Kang (The Hollywood Reporter): “The fourth season is the first in which the domestic tensions among the royals is anywhere near as interesting as the British history that unfolds outside the palace gates. Creator Peter Morgan and his writers remain impressive in their ability to condense national events into dramatically compelling crises-of-the-week and flesh out real-life personages through just a few scenes.”

Kristi Turnquist (The Oregonian): “[Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin)’s] transformation from the “Shy Di” young wife of Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) to the desperately unhappy, but increasingly popular, Princess of Wales gives Season 4 a propulsive energy. Equally riveting are storylines involving Margaret Thatcher (played with clenched-jaw virtuosity by Gillian Anderson).”

Jenn Adams (Consequence of Sound): “While Season 4 offers magnificent opulence, magnetic performances, and flawless execution, it’s underlying theme asks if the time for change has finally come.”

Kristen Baldwin (Entertainment Weekly): “Corrin handles the burden of portraying Diana — one of the most beloved public figures of the 20th century — admirably. … It’s a season of next-level performances, really. Anderson’s turn as Thatcher is so viscerally physical. … She is transformed.”

Gregory Ellwood (The Playlist): “The surprise this season, however, isn’t Corrin’s at times heartbreaking performance, but that Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of another prominent figure of the era, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, somehow overcomes the supernova of Diana’s still-cherished moment in history.”

Ed Power (The Independent): “The stillness at the centre of this storm is Colman. She is quietly riveting as the plot wends its way to a predictable conclusion.”

Ann Donahue (Indiewire): “Colman is now allowed to own the monarch’s authority in her performance.”

