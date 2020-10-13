‘The Crown’ Season 4 trailer provides a chilling preview of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous ‘fairy tale’

Season 4 of “The Crown” is shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet, based on the new teaser trailer. Netflix released the official Season 4 teaser Tuesday, one month and two days before the show drops on Netflix on Nov. 15. Underscored by menacing music, the clip features a voiceover by Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981. “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made: the prince and princess on their wedding day,” proclaims the archbishop. “But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.'” Watch the full trailer above.

As the voiceover plays out, we see various shots of Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) looking serious as she fulfills her royal duties, an isolated Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) and a stern Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). But it is Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana who share the focus of most of the teaser as we see them not only on their wedding day but in a not-so-pleasant scene of a spirited argument.

SEE Prepare yourselves for another ‘Crown’ coronation at the Golden Globes

“As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another, sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks, they will be transformed in the process,” continues Runcie, chillingly. “Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins,” he concludes, which doubles as an intriguing promise of what’s to come in Season 4.

Fans of the Golden Globe-winning drama have been eagerly anticipating the Diana chapter of Queen Elizabeth’s life since the beginning of the series. While the teaser suggests this storyline will likely be the focus of the season, it looks like there is some good stuff ahead with Thatcher’s ascendence to prime minister and Princess Margaret set to undergo lung surgery. With Queen Elizabeth having to grapples with all of these stresses, this may just be the most explosive season of “The Crown” yet.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV nominations now; change them until February 3



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions