‘The Daily Show’ showrunner Jen Flanz on the ‘intense’ transition to working remotely and when they’ll return to the studio [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

The coronavirus pandemic hit the entertainment industry like a ton of bricks this spring, so the week when “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” had to stop filming in the studio was “overwhelmingly intense” for Emmy-winning showrunner Jen Flanz, who has been with the show for more than 20 years. “We’ve gone on the road for conventions. I worked at the show during 9/11 — big events that have come and gone while I’m at ‘The Daily Show’ … and this was a whole new challenge.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Flanz above.

“We did not leave the office thinking we were going to be making the show from home at all,” she explains. The plan was to produce videos for social media platforms until it was time to return , but “once we realized we were not going to go back to the studio for a very long time we were like, okay, we’ve got to figure out how to translate our skills in social and digital to fully making an episode that can air on linear … and then all the technical stuff started to come into play.”

The next challenge will be figuring out when and how they’ll be able to return to the studio. “There’s a ViacomCBS task force. I’ve been in touch personally with the other late night showrunners — everyone’s trying to figure it out because you want to get back to working together,” Flanz says. “I like the show we’re putting out. I’m very proud of it, but I think we all miss sitting in a room together and joking … but health comes first … When it is safe, we’ll do it.”

