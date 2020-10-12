The Go-Go’s are favorites among snubbed bands for 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [Poll Results]

Although they’ve never really been seriously considered by official voters, The Go-Go’s are your favorites for 2021 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They received 20% of the vote in our recent poll asking which snubbed band most deserves to be chosen to be inducted. Melissa Etheridge was tops in our separate poll about overlooked female artists. Look out for our poll featuring male artists soon.

The all-female group from the 1980s originally was started by Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Elissa Bello and Margot Olavarria. Other members who would most likely receive induction would be Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Paula Jean Brown. They beat out Duran Duran with 13% and The B-52’s with 11%.

At the delayed 2020 induction ceremony for the HOF, bands Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex are finally getting their due.

Here were the 12 bands in our poll with the percentage results voted by the public:

THE GO-GO’s (20%)

Eligible since 2005. Top songs include “Head Over Heels,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” “We Got the Beat.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no wins.

DURAN DURAN (13%)

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Ordinary World,” “Rio,” “A View to a Kill.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with two wins.

THE B-52’s (11%)

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “Love Shack,” “Party out of Bounds,” “Roam” and “Rock Lobster.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

STYX (10%)

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time on My Hands.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no win.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (9%)

Eligible since 2018. Top songs include “Ants Marching,” “Crash Into Me,” “The Space Between,” “What Would You Say.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with one win.

FOREIGNER (8%)

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE MONKEES (8%)

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Daydream Believer,” “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” Nominated for four Grammy Awards with no wins.

SOUNDGARDEN (7%)

Eligible since 2011. Top songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” “Outshined,” “Rusty Cage. Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with two wins.

THREE DOG NIGHT (7%)

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Easy to Be Hard,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me,” “One,” “Shambala.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE COMMODORES (4%)

Eligible since 1999. Top songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Natural High,” “Nightshift,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with one win.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE (2%)

Eligible since 2017. Top songs include “Killing in the Name,” “Guerilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire,” “Testify.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with two wins.

THE TURTLES (1%)

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Happy Together,” It Ain’t Me Babe,” “She’d Rather Be with Me.” No Grammy nominations.

