Can ‘The Good Place’ defy the odds and win Best Comedy Series Emmy for final season?

Earlier this year “The Good Place” signed off the air to great fanfare, but how many Emmy voters watching? NBC’s cerebral comedy about life after death starred Ted Danson as a demon with a heart of gold and Kristen Bell as a human struggling to become a good person, with its last episode airing January 30. The uplifting show has been nominated for seven Emmys overall, including Best Comedy Series (2019), Best Comedy Actor for Danson (2018, ’19) and Best Comedy Guest Actress for Maya Rudolph (2018, ’19), but has yet to win anything. Now one of Gold Derby’s 31 Emmy Experts thinks that will change for its final season.

Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly) predicts “The Good Place” will take home a pair of Emmys for Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor. This savvy prognosticator also forecasts a career-first nomination for Bell, but says the ultimate winner of Best Comedy Actress will be Merritt Wever (“Run”). Don’t forget, Wever has already claimed two Emmys for “Nurse Jackie” and “Godless,” but with “Run” being cancelled by HBO is there still much love for the series?

As for the other 30 Experts, they are divided among four shows when it comes to their individual winner predictions for Best Comedy Series:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — Season 3 streamed last December, furthering the story of a divorcee (Rachel Brosnahan) who wants to become a stand-up comic in 1950s New York. These leading 15 Emmy Experts predict the show will win its second trophy for Best Comedy Series after first prevailing in 2018: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Ed Martin (Media Village), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

“Schitt’s Creek” — Better late than never, right? It took five seasons for the Pop hit to finally be nominated for Emmys, earning major bids last year for Best Comedy Series and leads Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. Even though it went home empty-handed, these 13 Emmy Experts now think it’ll prevail for its farewell season: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Chris Harnick (E!), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo).

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

“Ramy” — Tim Gray (Variety) stands alone in forecasting a victory for this Hulu comedy about a millennial American Muslim struggling with his faith and lifestyle. The Emmys skunked “Ramy” last year, but thanks to the Golden Globes recently honoring Ramy Youssef with a trophy, the show is officially back on the awards radar.

“Dead to Me” — Jen Chaney (Vulture) says Netflix’s dark comedy about grief will win the big trophy for its second season. Last year the show netted just a single Emmy bid for Christina Applegate as a real estate agent dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s hit-and-run death. This year, however, there’s a strong chance the Emmys will also recognize co-lead Linda Cardellini.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions