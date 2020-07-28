Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ dominate drama supporting actress at the Emmys once again? Here’s why you could be underestimating it

In the Emmys’ Best Drama Supporting Actress category, “The Handmaid’s Tale” bagged two nominations for Ann Dowd (who won) and Samira Wiley for its first season, succeeded by three for Alexis Bledel, Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski for its second. It received 11 nominations for its three orphaned episodes last year, but lead and supporting actors were ineligible. This year, everything is back to normal as the show competes for the entirety of its third season, which aired last summer on Hulu. Seven performers are eligible in drama supporting actress, but how many of them will be blessed with nominations?

Ann Dowd (9th in our odds):

A veteran actress, Dowd finally broke through at the Emmys in 2017 with dual noms for “Handmaid’s” and the final season of HBO’s “The Leftovers” in Best Drama Guest Actress, the latter of which was the show’s sole bid in its three-season run. She followed her Emmy victory with a Critics’ Choice Award win and career-first Golden Globe Award citation. While she returned to the Emmys for “Handmaid’s’” second installment, she couldn’t follow up at Critics’ Choice and the Globes, both of which nominated her co-star Strahovski.

As usual, Dowd’s collective screen time in the third season is sparser than that of some of her “Handmaid’s” co-stars, but as the eighth hour “Unfit” explores Aunt Lydia’s backstory, the actress is given her biggest showcase to date. She gets to unload the shame that drives Lydia, a pious but kindhearted woman, to turn into a true believer of Gilead’s callous doctrine. The actress has another showcase in the fourth episode “God Bless the Child,” in which Aunt Lydia breaks down into tears after whacking Janine (Madeline Brewer) at the Putnam’s household.

Yvonne Strahovski (12th in our odds):

Strahovski didn’t reap her maiden Emmy nom until “Handmaid’s’” second season, which dove headfirst into Serena’s desire to become a mother. She was predicted to win, but was beaten by “Westworld’s” Thandie Newton, who, ironically, was edged out by Dowd the year before despite being the runaway favorite all season long. As aforementioned, Strahovski went on to accrue bids at Critics’ Choice and the Globes, at both of which she was the show’s only inclusion outside of leading lady Elisabeth Moss.

The juicy material for the actress carried into the third season, in which Serena’s motivations continue to fluctuate. If nominated, I reckon she submits either the third episode “Useful,” in which a grief-stricken Serena is berated by her mother for the loss of her child and wavering loyalty to her husband Fred (Joseph Fiennes), or the fifth “Unknown Caller,” which chronicles Serena’s reunion with baby Nichole in Canada and ends with her abrupt decision to request custody. In March, I predicted that Strahovski would replicate Newton’s path to victory for “Westworld,” winning on her second try for the show after being the front-runner, but losing, on her first.

Samira Wiley (31st place in our odds):

After being shortlisted in the supporting actress category for “Handmaid’s’” debut installment, Wiley triumphed as a guest actress for the second, overcoming co-stars Kelly Jenrette and Cherry Jones. Unlike Dowd and Strahovski, Wiley hasn’t been able to land citations at Critics’ Choice and the Globes, perhaps because her character isn’t as prominently featured throughout as those of her two colleagues. That is no different in the third season, for which Wiley competes as a supporting actress since she appeared in too many episodes to submit as a guest actress despite her screen time resembling that of one. The actress further channels Moira’s immaculate strength, as the refugee continues to grapple with the aftereffects of her enslavement in Gilead. Wiley should be nominated just for her pitch-perfect line reading of, “I have sinned plenty, but you, you are the gender traitor,” which Moira says to Serena in the season’s penultimate episode.

Seeking their inaugural nominations on their third tries are Brewer and Amanda Brugel, whose roles are comparatively smaller but equally vital to the story’s progression. Between being caned by Aunt Lydia and her son’s death being withheld from her, Brewer’s Janine is put through the wringer once more, while Brugel’s Rita finally sees the light of day when she escapes to Canada alongside other Marthas and dozens of children in the finale. Both actresses maximize their screen time, adding memorable emotional beats to the season, with Brugel turning in what is arguably her series-best work in “Mayday.” Joining them are Kristen Gutoskie, who plays Martha Beth, and new addition Ashleigh LaThrop, who plays handmaid Ofmatthew.

With all comedy and drama supporting acting categories at the Emmys expanding to eight slots pursuant to the new rules, “Handmaid’s,” a recipient of 14 acting nominations and winner of six, should not be discounted. The show is coming off its third straight drama ensemble nom at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where it edged out, among others, two-time reigning champ “This Is Us,” three-time nominee “The Morning Show” and Emmy front-runner “Succession,” while Moss snagged her third consecutive individual citation. Despite being limited in submissions at last year’s awards, its 11 noms were the second most for a drama series, and it scored three wins, two of which were for Jones and Bradley Whitford in the guest acting races.

