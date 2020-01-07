Will ‘The Irishman’ bounce back at the Critics’ Choice Awards?

Now that the Golden Globe voters have had their say, the next big awards show is right around the corner — the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The ceremony that hands out both film and TV awards will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs and will broadcast live on The CW from 7 to 10 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on Sunday, January 12.

The Big Kahuna on the film side is Netflix’s “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese‘s epic-length descent into the world of corrupt mobsters and labor leaders that tops the nomination list with 14. Given that the truth-based drama starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino failed to translate any of its five Globes chances into wins, it could do with some love from this group of 300 or so critics.

In second place for nominations is Quentin Tarantino‘s showbiz fable “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which pocketed 12 nods. Greta Gerwig‘s “Little Women” earned needed attention by snagging nine spots on the ballot. Sam Mendes‘ World War I thriller “1917,” which surprised at the Globes by winning for both best drama film and director, and Noah Baumbach‘s “Marriage Story” have eight apiece. Meanwhile, “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Parasite” have seven noms each.

The group’s picks tend to reflect the Oscar race more than TV competitions since both ceremonies air within weeks of each other, unlike the Emmys that take place in the early fall. But the ballot has some curveballs that goes beyond the Academy Awards. For one, the group features such categories as Best Ensemble Acting and Best Young Actor/Actress as well as genre-specific face-offs for best action, sci-fi/horror and comedy films.

The Critics’ Choice also allows 10 Best Picture contenders and up to seven nominees in other categories. The more there merrier when it comes to Hollywood superstars if you trying to maintain a party atmosphere. Full disclosure: I have been a Critics’ Choice voting member since 2013.

So how do the combined Gold Derby odds stack up for the major Critics’ Choice film races that will be revealed just days away?

BEST PICTURE: “The Irishman” is on top with 13/2 odds, but No. 2 “Parasite” is creeping up with 7/1 odds. “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time in America” are basically tied in the third and fourth with 8/1 odds. And Globes winner “1917” is at No. 5 and rising with 17/2 odds.

BEST DIRECTOR: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) is way ahead with 1,003 users predicting the South Korean filmmaker to win with 5/1 odds. Scorsese follows with 11/2 odds with Tarantino in third place followed by Mendes and Baumbach.

BEST ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger will likely not be denied for her moving portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy” with 1,214 users picking her to win with 5/1. Next is Scarlett Johansson in “Marriage Story” with 11/2 odds. But coming on strong in third is fan favorite Lupita Nyong’o for “Us” with 6/1 odds. She is ahead of both Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Awkwafina (“The Farewell”).

BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) is the one to beat right now after his Globes win with 938 users predicting him to collect another trophy. But he needs to keep his eye on Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) who is rising in favor with 13/2 odds.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: The Golden Globes favored Laura Dern‘s legal eagle (“Marriage Story”) over Jennifer Lopez‘s sexy grifter (“Hustlers”) and Derby-ites think the critics group will feel the same. Dern, who is also up for supporting TV actress for her role on the second season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” is far ahead of her fellow nominees with 1,361 users picking her to win with odds of 71/20.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) will likely strike again after his Globes win in the same category. There are 1,393 users backing him to win. But he might want to watch his back for Pacino who is rising in the predictions.

BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS: I just adore this category –kids should not be made to compete with adults in opinion — and my favorite, “Jojo Rabbit’s” Roman Griffin Davis is safe in first place for now with 1,193 picking him to fight off the likes of Noah Jupe (“Honey Boy”), Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Thomasin McKenzie (“Jojo Rabbit”), Shahadi Wright Joseph (“Us”) and Archie Yates (“Jojo Rabbit”).

