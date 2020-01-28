From running time (210 minutes) to sets (28), size matters when it comes to ‘The Irishman’

“The Irishman,” which is up for 10 Oscars, could possibly become the fourth-longest Best Picture winner in the 92 years of the Academy Awards with a running time of 3 hours and 30 minutes. That is just one of the impressive numbers racked up by Martin Scorsese‘s epic-length investigation of gangland violence and labor union corruption.

As for its rivals in Oscar’s most-coveted category, here is how their lengths stack up, from most to least: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 2 hours and 40 minutes; “Ford v Ferrari,” 2 hours and 32 minutes; “Marriage Story,” 2 hours and 17 minutes; “Little Women,” 2 hours and 15 minutes; “Parasite,” 2 hours and 12 minutes; “1917,” 1 hour and 59 minutes; and “Jojo Rabbit” bringing up the rear with 1 hour and 49 minutes.

SEE All 25 Martin Scorsese films ranked from best to worst

In fact, the Netflix production is fully committed to its bigger is better philosophy. Here are some more staggering statistics behind the filmmaker’s 25th feature film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci:

*6,000 background actors

*108 days of shooting

*40 weeks of editing

*102 costume changes for De Niro

*45 costume changes for Pacino

*36 costume changes for Pesci

*200-plus characters

*295 locations

*28 sets

*A time span of 5 decades

But if there is one detail that has provided both humorous quips during award shows as well as numb-butt syndrome complaints, it is definitely the length of the film. But this streaming-site movie can be stopped and started again at will. And, just to let you know, “The Irishman” is in good company among extended running times. According to IMDB, here are the top 10 longest Best Picture winners in the Oscar annals (NOTE: Length does not include overtures, intermissions, etc.)

1. “Gone With the Wind” (1939): 3 hours, 41 minutes

2. “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962): 3 hours, 41 minutes

3. “Ben-Hur” (1959): 3 hours, 32 minutes

4. “The Godfather:Part II” (1974): 3 hours, 22 minutes

5. “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” (2003): 3 hours, 21 minutes

6. “Schindler’s List” (1993): 3 hours, 15 minutes

7. “Titanic” (1997): 3 hours, 14 minutes

8. “Gandhi” (1982): 3 hours, 11 minutes

9. “The Deer Hunter” (1978): 3 hours, 3 minutes

10.”Dances With Wolves” (1990): 3 hours, 1 minute

As you can see, there is a grand tradition of tipping over the three-hour mark when it comes to some of the greatest films in cinematic history and “The Irishman” might soon join them.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions