‘The Life Ahead’: Sophia Loren shines in remake of Oscar-winning film ‘Madame Rosa’ [WATCH]

In 1984, the Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren (“Two Women”) and her then-11-year-old son Edoardo Ponti starred in the TV movie “Aurora.” That little-remembered film began a lovely collaboration between the legendary actress and Ponti, Loren’s younger son by her late husband, producer Carlo Ponti.

Edoardo Ponti gave up acting and switched to directing after earning a fine arts degree in 1998 from USC in film directing in production. And he directed Loren for the first time in the 2002 drama “Between Strangers.” Mother and son both earned acclaimed for their 2014 short, “The Human Voice,” based on Jean Cocteau’s one-act 1930 play.

Their latest collaboration-and Loren’s first film since “The Human Voice”- is the Italian drama “The Life Ahead,” a contemporary adaptation of Romain Gary’s 1975 best-seller “The Life Before Us.” The still-stunning 86-year-old Loren plays a Holocaust survivor named Madame Rosa who becomes unlikely friends with a rebellious 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant by the name of Momo.

And if it sounds familiar, Gary’s novel was first adapted as “Madame Rosa,” an acclaimed 1977 French production directed Moshe Mizrahi and starring a memorable Simone Signoret as a former Jewish prostitute who runs a boarding house for the children of prostitutes including an 11-year-old Algerian boy named Momo. The film was a big hit critically and commercially in France and the U.S. and won the Oscar for best foreign language film and Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. best foreign film honors. Signoret also won the Cesar for her indelible turn. (An ill-fated musical version, “Roza,” ran for just 12 performances back in 1987.)

Netflix hopes that Oscar gold will strike twice for “The Life Ahead,” which opens in theaters next month and arrives on the streaming service on Nov. 13. And if the new trailer Netflix dropped is any indication, Loren is still a force of nature-a veritable earth foster mother-and has a formidable leading man in the young actor Ibrahima Gueye who plays Momo.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions