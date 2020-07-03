‘The Loudest Voice’ Emmy submissions: 23 entries including Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller and more

Voting for the 2020 Emmy nominations started on Thursday, July 2, and it will continue until July 13, so how many nominations will “The Loudest Voice” get? Scroll down to see 23 entries for the Showtime drama about the life and career of Fox News mastermind Roger Ailes, from Best Limited Series to Best Sound Mixing.

The 2020 Emmy nomination ballots are not just available to voting members of the television academy, they’re also available to the public, and they show that “The Loudest Voice” could rack up almost a couple dozen nominations across the board. Russell Crowe could follow his Golden Globe victory with a nomination for Best Movie/Limited Actor for playing Ailes, while supporting hopefuls include Sienna Miller as his wife Beth Ailes, Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch. Transforming the actors into their characters could also make it a strong contender for its makeup and hairstyling.

In addition to Crowe’s Globe win, “The Loudest Voice” was nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series. Then at the Critics’ Choice Awards it contended for Best Limited Series and Best Movie/Limited Actor (Crowe), and Crowe was in the running again at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Scribes John Harrington Bland, Laura Eason, Tom McCarthy, Alex Metcalf, Gabriel Sherman and Jennifer Stahl were nominated by the Writers Guild. So how many Emmy noms do you think the series will rack up? See what it submitted on the Emmy ballots below with specific episode submissions highlighted where applicable.

Best Limited Series

Best Actor (Movie/Limited)

Russell Crowe

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/Limited)

Sienna Miller

Annabelle Wallis

Naomi Watts

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/Limited)

Seth MacFarlane

Simon McBurney

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

Kari Skogland, “2001”

Jeremy Podeswa, “2008”

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

“1995”

“2012”

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“2009”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“2008”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“2008”

Best Main Title Design

Best Main Title Theme Music

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“2015”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited)

“2016”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“1995”

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“2001”

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“2001”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“2016”

