‘The Mandalorian’: 15 cutest Baby Yoda moments to help you celebrate Star Wars Day

This year’s Star Wars Day — May 4, 2020 — is extra special because it’s the first with arguably the cutest character of all time: Baby Yoda. This breakout star of the Disney+ TV series “The Mandalorian” burst onto the scene last November as the latest “Star Wars” puppet to steal our hearts. On screen this 50-year-old wrinkled baby is known as “The Child,” but fans quickly dubbed him “Baby Yoda” because he’s the same species as Yoda from the original “Star Wars” movies. May the Fourth be with you as you check out these pictures above of the Top 15 cutest Baby Yoda moments.

Disney Plus debuted to record numbers on November 12, 2019 with “The Mandalorian” being the newest live-action “Star Wars” series. The eight-episode first season stars Emmy contender Pedro Pascal as Mando/Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who finds himself in all kinds of trouble when he takes a job involving Baby Yoda. Even though Mando’s mission is to deliver the child to his client, he soon decides to protect it from the galaxy’s evil forces.

As of this writing two of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts predict that “The Mandalorian” will receive a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2020 ceremony. The popular show has a MetaCritic score of 70 based on 29 reviews counted thus far: 23 positive, 6 mixed, 0 negative. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, the series is rated 93% fresh.

Marvel director Jon Favreau created “The Mandalorian” based on George Lucas‘ “Star Wars” universe, though it doesn’t feature any of Lucas’ original characters. To be clear, Baby Yoda is the fan name given to the 50-year-old infant who’s of the same unnamed species as iconic character Yoda. Since “The Mandalorian” takes place after the original trio of movies, it’s possible Baby Yoda is a descendant of the character voiced by Frank Oz.

Disney Plus ordered a second season of “The Mandalorian,” which is expected to stream in October 2020. Our fingers are crossed that Baby Yoda returns in the new episodes in all his cute glory.

