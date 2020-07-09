‘The Mandalorian’ Emmy submissions: 36 entries include Pedro Pascal, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi (twice!) and more for ‘Star Wars’ series

The Disney Plus streaming service launched in November 2019 offering their pre-existing library of movies and TV shows as well as original programs, and the highest profile of those new shows was “The Mandalorian,” set in the “Star Wars” universe and following the title character, a principled bounty hunter who encounters a mysterious child popularly known as Baby Yoda, whose memes you’ve probably seen if you’ve been on the internet at all in the last eight months. Will this ambitious adventure make an impact at the Emmys? It has 36 entries on the Emmy ballots ranging from Best Drama Series to Best Stunt Coordination. Scroll down to see all of them.

The show’s impressive pedigree can be seen all over the Emmy ballot. Only three regular cast members have been submitted in acting categories, including lead actor Pedro Pascal, but guest-acting contenders include Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Werner Herzog. Speaking of Oscar contenders, recent Best Adapted Screenplay winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) is entered for consideration for his directing and his character voice-over performance as the droid IG-11. Another Oscar nominee, Nick Nolte, could be nominated for voicing the alien Kuiil.

Given the show’s big-budget science-fiction production values, its greatest awards potential might be in Creative Arts categories, and it has a unique advantage in a few of those races. For cinematography, production design, sound mixing and sound editing it’s grouped with other half-hour shows, which means its competition will mostly be comedies that don’t feature as many extravagant, fantastical design or action elements. But even in other fields like visual effects, makeup, costumes and music composition, it may not have much trouble holding its own against other sci-fi blockbusters like “Westworld” and “Stranger Things.”

How many of the show’s 36 Emmy submissions will result in nominations? And how many do you think it will win? Check out its list of entries below.

Best Drama Series

Best Actor (Drama)

Pedro Pascal

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Gina Carano

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Carl Weathers

Best Guest Actress (Drama)

Emily Swallow, “Chapter 8: Redemption”

Ming-Na Wen, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”

Best Guest Actor (Drama)

Bill Burr, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

Jake Cannavale, “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Chapter 8: Redemption”

Werner Herzog, “Chapter 3: The Sin”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Nick Nolte

Taika Waititi

Best Directing (Drama)

David Filoni, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Rick Famuyiwa, “Chapter 2: The Child”

Deborah Chow, “Cpater 3: The Sin”

Bryce Dallas Howard, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

Taika Waititi, “Chapter 8: Redemption”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

“Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”

“Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

“Chapter 7: The Reckoning”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Chapter 3: The Sin”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

Best Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Chapter 6: The Prisoner”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama Series)

“Chapter 2: The Child”

“Chapter 4: Sanctuary”

“Chapter 8: Redemption”

Best Production Design (Narrative, Half-Hour)

“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Best Sound Editing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Best Sound Mixing (Half-Hour Series/Animation)

“Chapter 2: The Child”

Best Special Visual Effects

“Chapter 2: The Child”

Best Stunt Coordination (Drama/Movie/Limited)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?