‘The Mandalorian’ predicted to earn Golden Globe nom for Best Drama Series after last year’s snub

After sweeping the Emmys’ technical branches earlier this year, “The Mandalorian” is now predicted to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama Series. Disney Plus’ red-hot drama just premiered its second season on October 30, so it’ll be fresh in voters’ minds as they go to mark their ballots. Yeah, yeah, we know “The Mandalorian” was snubbed at last year’s Golden Globes, but don’t hold that against the show as it wasn’t nearly the phenomenon back then that it is today. (We’re looking at you, Baby Yoda!)

Last year, Golden Globes voters picked “Succession” as their favorite drama series of 2019, with “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve” and “The Morning Show” as the other four nominees. Only two of those shows are eligible to compete again (“The Crown” and “Killing Eve”), which opens up three slots for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Will voters go back to series they’ve nominated before, or instead branch out and welcome new blood?

At the most recent Emmy Awards, the Disney+ series proved its worth by winning a whopping seven Creative Arts trophies: cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, music composition and stunt coordination. As for its two most high-profile Emmy nominations, it lost Best Drama Series to “Succession” and Best Drama Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito to Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”).

SEE Thanks to ‘The Mandalorian’ Emmy win, composer Ludwig Goransson only needs a Tony to complete EGOT

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” begins where the first cycle left off, with Mando (Pedro Pascal) doing his best to try to find the home of The Child (aka Baby Yoda). In the season premiere, their journey takes them to Tatooine, the infamous planet from the original “Star Wars” movies that Luke Skywalker called home. That’s where the duo encounters a fake Mandalorian (guest star Timothy Olyphant), who only agrees to hand over his armor if Mando helps him kill a giant sand worm.

Based on Gold Derby’s exclusive Golden Globe predictions for Best Drama Series, “The Mandalorian” has 6/1 odds to receive a series bid. The other four likely nominees are “The Crown” (10/3 odds), “Ozark” (9/2 odds), “Lovecraft Country” (11/2 odds) and “Perry Mason” (11/2 odds). Meanwhile, Pascal will just miss out on a nom for Best TV Drama Actor, as he comes in sixth place on our predictions chart.

PREDICTthe 2021 Golden Globe nominees through February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions