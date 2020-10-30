This is the way! ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 recap delivers heroes, villains, and Baby Yoda ahead of Season 2 premiere [WATCH]

“Bounty hunting is a complicated profession,” intones Werner Herzog’s The Client in a newly released recap of “The Mandalorian” Season 1. Protagonist Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) learned just how tricky it could be after accepting a job from The Client, which would forever transform his life. Watch the newly released recap of Djain’s journey above and relive your favorite moments before Season 2 premieres October 30 on Disney+.

Season 1 of this first ever live action “Star Wars” series sees Djarin agree to retrieve a creature for The Client. The prize turns out to be an adorable alien known as The Child. The internet would go on to dub the youngling “Baby Yoda,” as it clearly hails from the same mysterious species as the famed Jedi master from the “Star Wars” films. Unable to hand the helpless being over to The Client and his nefarious purposes, Djarin steals The Child away as the remnant forces of The Empire give chase across the galaxy.

Season 2 will continue to follow Djarin as the bounty hunter attempts to find the homeworld of The Child. Joining them on the journey are former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend-again Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). They are being hunted by the insidious Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), an officer of the fallen Galactic Empire who desires The Child at all cost.

The action packed recap reminds viewers of the heroes who fell protecting The Child (Taika Waititi’s IG-11 droid and Nick Nolte’s vapor farmer Kuill) and The Armorer’s (Emily Swallow) command that Djarin must reunite the young alien with his own kind. Will Moff Gideon, seen wielding the “darksaber” from the season finale, catch up to Djarin’s rag tag crew?

Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

Season 1 of “The Mandalorian” scored a whopping 15 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. It won 7 of its bids, for Cinematography, Production Design, Stunt Coordination, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Special Visual Effects.

