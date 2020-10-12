‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 cast photos: Mando, Baby Yoda and more return this October

Attention, Baby Yoda fans: the wait is almost over to see your favorite fuzzy child in action for “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Disney Plus has released key art and cast photos for the second season of its Emmy-winning drama series, which follows the journey of a bounty hunter named Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who tries to protect “The Child” (aka Baby Yoda) from some of the galaxy’s most deadly villains. The 2020 installment also welcomes back Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, a bounty hunter leader, and Gina Carano as Cara Dune, one of Mando’s mercenary friends. Scroll through our gallery above to see new photos from “The Mandalorian” Season 2, which will premiere all eight episodes on October 30.

Jon Favreau created the spin-off drama series for Disney+ based on the “Star Wars” universe by George Lucas. While no characters appear in both projects, Baby Yoda seems to be the bridge between them as he’s a member of the same unnamed species as Jedi Master Yoda. Fans everywhere have their fingers crossed that they’ll learn even more about “The Child” in the new set of episodes.

Last month “The Mandalorian” took home a whopping seven Emmy Awards: cinematography, music, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, stunt coordination and visual effects. It lost the big prize, Best Drama Series, to “Succession.” Next up on the awards front are the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and SAG Awards, where the new Season 2 episodes will be eligible to compete. The directorial lineup consists of Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed, Robert Rodriguez and Weathers.

Mando

This Mandalorian (real name Din Djarin) is the main character of the series who finds himself caught up in an intergalactic war between evildoers and a cute green child. As a loyal member of the Mandalorians guild, he [almost] never removes his helmet.

Baby Yoda

This fan-fave character is called “The Child” on the series, but fans know him colloquially as Baby Yoda. Rumor has it this pointy-eared creature is actually 50 years old and is a member of the same species as Jedi Master Yoda of “Star Wars” fame.

Cara Dune

This Rebel fighter no longer has a home as her planet Alderaan was destroyed in the Galactic Civil War. She’s since joined up with Mando in his never-ending quest to protect Baby Yoda from the forces of darkness.

Greef Karga

This leader of the Mandalorian warriors is the person who originally hired Mando to deliver “The Child” to a myserious client. Greef tends to struggle with his own loyalties, but in the end, he almost always does what is right.

