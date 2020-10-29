‘The Mandalorian’: Top 5 unanswered questions before the Season 2 premiere

“The Mandalorian” is rocketing back to Disney+ on October 30 with the highly anticipated premiere of Season 2. Excitement is running high for the Emmy-winning series, which will bring back Pedro Pascal as gunslinger Djin Djarin and has announced the addition of Rosario Dawson as Jedi Ahsoka Tano. But Season 1 of the hit series left plenty of dangling threads for fans to ponder. Here are the top five unanswered questions that Season 2 needs to answer.

Why does Moff Gideon want The Child?

Baby Yoda, or The Child as Disney would like us to call him, was at the heart of most of the mysteries in Season 1. While viewers initially thought Werner Herzog’s “Client” was at the heart of this bounty hunt, it’s really Miff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) who wants The Child for The Empire. Gideon’s ultimate goal is still a secret however. One clue could be hidden in the insignia found on the clothes of the doctor working with the Client. It bears a striking resemblance to the symbol for Kamino, the cloning planet introduced in “The Phantom Menace.” It’s quite possible that Gideon wishes to clone The Child, or at least use its DNA for replication purposes, so that the defeated Empire can create powerful force users for its army.

Who discovered Fennec Shand?

Fans were disappointed when the intriguing bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) lasted one measly episode before being gunned down. A mysterious figure later approaches her body, but the camera only shows the person’s boots. This could simply be Moff Gideon, who was already pursuing Djarin. But then why was there no confirmation of this once Gideon was revealed? Some fans noticed a similarity between the music cue in this scene and the theme music for Boba Fett. Could the OG bounty hunter have survived the sarlacc pit in “Return of the Jedi” to show up in the Disney Plus series?

It’s also strange to cast a recognizable actor like Wen in such a small part. She’s a Disney Legend, having voiced Fa Mulan in the animated “Mulan’ and played Melinda May on “Agents of SHIELD,” so perhaps there’s more in store for Fennec Shand. It wouldn’t be the first time a “Star Wars” character came back from the dead, after all.

How did Moff Gideon get a hold of the Darksaber?

In the final moments of Season 1, Moff Gideon emerges from his wrecked TIE Fighter brandishing the Darksaber. Fans of the animated “Star Wars: Rebels” know that this is an important weapon in “Star Wars” lore. The blade found its home on Mandalore, the home world of the Mandalorian creed, and was previously owned by the only Mandalorian to ever become a Jedi. So how did the treacherous Gideon get his hands on a weapon he has no business wielding? The villain makes reference to an event called “The Night of a Thousand Tears.” We don’t know what that night entailed, but it surely doesn’t sound good. This could reference a pivotal moment in “The Great Purge,” which saw the Empire decimate Mandalore with the surviving Manadalorians living as secretive nomads.

Are there other Mandalorian survivors?

When we last see The Armorer (Emily Swallow), she’s collecting the armor from her fallen Mandalorian comrades. It’s unclear if Gideon’s stormtroopers wiped out the entirety of her covert or if a few mandos escaped off world. If Djin encounters any more secret Madalorian hideouts, they may not all be friendly. We know Katee Sackhoff will make an appearance as Bo-Katan Kryze, a former ruler of Mandalore known for her brutality. Of course, the appearance of this character might mean “The Mandalorian” is ready to take a trip to Mandalore itself, which would be the planet’s first appearance in a live action “Star Wars” project.

Is there more to Djin Djarin’s story than meets the eye?

Viewers still don’t know what planet Djarin hails from, and it’s possible the series will offer additional glimpses at his childhood. Season 1 depicted the hero’s parents being killed in an attack by super battle droids when he was a child before being saved by Mandalorians. However, it’s not just any clan of warriors that save him, but the infamous Mandalorian Death Watch. The group appears to be saviors in the flashback, but fans of the animated “Clone Wars” series know that this group is more akin to a terrorist organization. They are hellbent on returning Mandalore to a warrior culture and are at one point led by the aforementioned Bo-Katan Kryze. Was Djarin a protege of this vicious commander?

