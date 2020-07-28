It’s a repeat! ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ tops all comedy series again with 20 Emmy nominations

Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” hit the road in its third season as stand-up comic Midge went on tour with crooner Shy Baldwin and struck Emmy nomination pay dirt again, collecting the most ballot spots for a comedy series with 20 — the same amount as last year.

While NBC’s comedy “30 Rock” still holds the record after collecting 22 nominations in 2009, Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s streaming showbiz baby’s repeat achievement is none-too-shabby, either. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge, picked up her third chance at lead Emmy after winning for the show’s first season. Alex Borstein, who plays her feisty manager Susie Myerson, already snatched two supporting trophies previously and could easily pick up a third.

Midge’s mom Rose Weisman aka Marin Hinkle also found a supporting slot as well. As for her hubby Abe, played by Tony Shalhoub, this is his third “Maisel” nomination after his win last year. But he faces some competition from Sterling K. Brown as Shy Baldwin’s protective manager. He is also up for his lead role on NBC’s drama series “This Is Us,” an honor he has been nominated for three times and won once.

Among the guest categories, Luke Kirby is once again up for his part as controversial comic Lenny Bruce, a role that brought him an Emmy win last year. And Wanda Sykes‘ indeliable take on the legendary comic Moms Mabley also claimed a guest actress spot. And thanks to the fact that there is more musical performances because ofthe presence of Leroy McClain as Shy, “Mrs. Maisel” picked up its first song Emmy for the catchy “One Less Angel” that was performed on the Season 3 premiere. However, while the show earned two directing bids — one for Sherman-Palladino and one for husband Dan Pallidino — the pair was shut out of any writing nominations for the second year in a row.

One reason that that “Mrs. Maisel,” which features hour-long episodes, is such an Emmy nom magnet is because all the below-the -line talent involved, from production design and cinematography to costumes, makeup and hair. As Sherman-Pallindino once told Gold Derby, the series is “tragically expensive.” Last year, “Mrs. Maisel” was lost both the comedy series and comedy actress prizes to “Fleabag” and that sinful Cinderella Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Let’s see if the 23,000 or so voter allow Midge and her show to make a triumphant comeback in both these categories.

