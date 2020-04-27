Can Alex Borstein pull off what 3 previous comedy supporting actress Emmy champs failed to do?

There are lots of up-in-the-air Emmy races this year, but one that has an ostensible frontrunner is Best Comedy Supporting Actress. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Alex Borstein is way out ahead with 17/5 odds in our predictions to claim her third straight statuette. Should it happen, she’d join some rarefied air.

Borstein would just be the fifth actress to win the category at least three times after three-time champs Valerie Harper (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) and Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”), and four-time winners Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) and Doris Roberts (“Everybody Loves Raymond”). Curiously, all four women achieved a three-peat during their hauls: Harper prevailed from 1971-73 (she tied in ’72 with “All in the Family’s” Sally Struthers); Metcalf reigned from 1992-94; and Perlman (1984-86, ’89) and Roberts (2001-03, ’05) both won three in a row before later adding a fourth. It’s like an unspoken rule that no one can win more than two in this category unless it’s a three-peat.

One of 11 two-time winners in the category, Borstein was the fourth person to go back to back in the past decade and she’ll have to do what the other three couldn’t: Julie Bowen (“Modern Family,” 2011-12), Allison Janney (“Mom,” 2014-15) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” 2016-17) were all dethroned when they were attempting to three-peat (Borstein, of course, was the one who knocked off McKinnon).

Could Borstein come up short too? Sure — Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) shocked Bowen et al. in 2013 and gave us an iconic speech — but Borstein is very well positioned to continue her streak. “Maisel” is adored by the industry, netting 16 Emmys for its first two seasons, and it even derailed the “Fleabag” train at its final stop, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking comedy ensemble for the second consecutive year, which Borstein herself couldn’t believe. And while she hasn’t won an individual SAG Award yet, the fact that she, a supporting player, has made the group’s single comedy actress category for two years running is indicative of the strength she and the Amazon series have.

There is a new wrinkle to this year’s race that could hurt Borstein: She could face off against two co-stars this time around, Marin Hinkle, who was nominated last year, and Jane Lynch, who prevailed in guest last year. Both are predicted to make the cut, with Lynch in third and Hinkle in fifth. A five-time champ across three shows — all since 2010 — Lynch is the type of Emmy fave and established name who could siphon votes from Borstein.

Rounding out our predicted top six are McKinnon in second, Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) in fourth and two-time nominee Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) in fifth.

