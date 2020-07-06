‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast: 2020 Emmy ballot submissions include Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Sterling K. Brown …

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” accounts for 15 entries on the performer ballot, including reigning comedy champions Rachel Brosnahan (lead actress), Tony Shalhoub (supporting actor), Alex Borstein (supporting actress), Jane Lynch (guest actress, but now competing in supporting) and Luke Kirby (guest actor). One of the third season’s most notable new cast members is Emmy fave Sterling K. Brown, who already has two trophies on his mantel for “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “This Is Us.”

SEE 2020 Emmy Best Comedy Series Predictions

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 3:

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown as Reggie

Cary Elwes as Gavin Hawk

LeRoy McClain as Shy Baldwin

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jason Alexander as Asher Friedman (“Kind Of Bleau”)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce (“It’s Comedy Or Cabbage”)

Zachary Levi as Benjamin (“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo”)

Will Vought as Major Buck Brillstein (“Strike Up The Band”)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Wanda Sykes as Moms Mabley (“A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo”)

For its debut season in 2018, “Mrs. Maisel” made history by winning eight Emmy Awards including Best Comedy Series, more than any other comedy in a single year. It matched that winning number for the second season in 2019, even though it ended up losing the big prize to “Fleabag.” Among its many accolades was a rare one-two punch for creator Amy Sherman-Palladino in 2018 for both writing and directing the pilot.

Season 3 of “Mrs. Maisel” streamed all eight episodes on December 6. The focus shifted from Midge’s night gig as a stand-up comedian to her countrywide tour as the warm-up act to singer Shy Baldwin. The popular show has been renewed for a fourth season by Amazon, but due to the coronavirus pandemic there’s still no word on when it will begin production.

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions