With pandemic time on their hands, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ gang puts on a video show [WATCH]

The talent both behind and in front of the camera of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” could have just been making sourdough bread and having Zoom meetings as they passed the time away while social distancing themselves as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Typically, they would be shooting Season 4 of show right about now as the sitcom that stars Rachel Brosnahan as an Upper West Side housewife turned stand-up comic further embraces the ’60s.

Instead, in the spirit of Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, the gang decided to put on a show. Musicians, the cast and crew pieced together a clever array of Season 3 clips and new footage to produce a 10-minute tune-filled music video. Yes, the married pair behind “Mrs. Maisel” — creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino — made the video to promote their For Your Consideration Emmy campaign. But the video also raises awareness for several causes including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, MusiCares and Swans for Relief. Of course, all TV Academy members were sent a copy.

Relying on highlights from Season 3, the project was shot in three days with a team of 60. We first see Ryan Farrell as Brye Adler, the Hugh Hefner-like host of “Miami After Dark.” The fresh footage was filmed at the actor’s Brooklyn home, which he decorated to mimic the Miami look of his character’s show that is seen on episode 5 as Midge Maisel and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) share a romantic evening. Performances of songs such as “One Less Angel” and “No One Has to Know” are included.

The best part of the video might be getting to both see and hear vocalist Darius de Hass, who provides the singing voice of crooner Shy Baldwin (yes, actor Leroy McClain is lip-synching). The female trio The Silver Belles pop up after being filmed in different cities. And the 19 tap dancers from the Season 3 premiere’s USO show and other performers were fitted with their outfits virtually by costume designer Donna Zakowska. Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore, who wrote Shy Baldwin’s original pop songs — worked with music producer Stewart Lerrman and conducted the musicians by video.

Right now in our combined Emmy odds, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek” are pretty much neck and neck with 9/2 odds each. Who knows? The video just might make a difference. Watch it yourself and see if it gets your vote.

