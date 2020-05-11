‘T*ts up!’ Get ready for 8 weeks of ‘Maisel Mondays,’ a live Twitter watch party with cast and crew celebrating Season 3

At a trying time when every day feels like Monday, here’s a week-starting pick-me-up that fans of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” may not want to miss. For eight weeks starting on May 11, there will be an Amazon Live and Twitter Watch Party focused on the episodes from Season 3.

Beginning at 3 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. ET, fans of the show can participate in the Watch Party as the “Maisel” cast will tweet along with those watching a specific episode each week in chronological order by using #MaiselMonday.

Afterwards, you can watch a live chat with the series’ cast and crew hosted by Amazon Live on Amazon.com/Live or via the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV devices, beginning at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. Up first this Monday, Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, and Michael Zegen, who plays ex-hubby Joel. They will be joined by cinematographer M. David Mullen for the launch of this social media gathering of Maisel-ites.

Upcoming week’s will feature other cast and crew members, including those involved in the music, choreography, costume design, production design and more. The gathering will also promote non-profit organizations providing invaluable services and taking care of neighbors during the coronavirus epidemic, starting with Convenant House.

The third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has already earned multiple awards this year including the Screen Actors Guild for Best Comedy Ensemble, the Art Directors Guild, the Costume Designers Guild and the Casting Society of America. The first two seasons of the show each earned a record eight Emmys for a comedy series.

