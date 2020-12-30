‘The Masked Dancer’ schedule reminder: Rerun airs this week, Group B debuts next week

If you turn on Fox this week hoping to see the second episode of “The Masked Dancer,” you’ll be bitterly disappointed. Due to the impending New Year celebrations, the reality TV show will actually re-air its season premiere on Wednesday, December 30 — that’s right, the same one that debuted last Sunday night and introduced the Group A contestants. That means we won’t get to meet the Group B dancers until next week’s episode, titled “New Year, New Mask! (Who Dis?)” which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 6.

Just like Group A, Group B will consist of a fun array of mysterious celebrities wearing extravagant costumes. This new group features a sweet treat (Cotton Candy), frozen matter (Ice Cube), an insect (Moth) and two mammals (Sloth and Zebra). See high-res photos for these contestants in our gallery below.

One by one, each member of Group B will take the stage next Wednesday and strut their stuff by performing a dance in front of a virtual audience and panelists Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale and Brian Austin Green. The judges will take into consideration the clues, the dance moves and the person’s voice in order to try to guess who’s hiding behind the costumes. At the end of the episode, the contestant with the lowest number of votes will be forced to unmask in front of America.

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

In the season premiere, Group A hoofers Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Tulip and Disco Ball gave it their all on the dance floor. The votes were counted and it was bad news for Disco Ball, who ended up with the lowest amount of support. When he removed his mask, all four judges were shocked to see “Law & Order: SVU” actor and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legend Ice-T standing before them.

The group rounds will continue for the next few weeks, until only three contestants remain in each collection. That’s when the survivors from both groups will combine together and compete against each other for the first time. In the eventual season finale, only one dancer will remain and take home the coveted Diamond Mask trophy.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.