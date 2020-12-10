Meet ‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 costumes, judges and host [PHOTOS]

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was such an instant success when it premiered in 2019, nobody was surprised when the network commissioned a dance-themed spin-off series, aptly titled “The Masked Dancer.” The new reality TV show follows the exact same format of the original, only with a big twist. Instead of singing, well-known celebrities will be dancing their hearts out on the big stage. Each week one contestant will be unmasked in front of America until only one remains as the winner. Tour our photos above to meet all 10 elaborate costumes for “The Masked Dancer” Season 1, plus the judges and host. Do you spot any clues for the secret celebs hiding behind these colorful masks?

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Dancer’

TV’s all-new guessing game will have a special premiere on Sunday, December 27 before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, January 6. (Watch the preview trailer.) Comedian and actor Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “This Is the End”) will serve as host, while the panelists are Ken Jeong (current “Masked Singer” judge), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe on “Masked Singer”), Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale. Special guest judges will also be a feature of the show, so stay tuned to see who pops up.

The 10 masks for Season 1 are Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Moth, Ice Cube, Hammerhead, Exotic Bird, Disco Ball, Cricket and Cotton Candy. All of the costumes are designed by Marina Toybina and team, who just took home an Emmy for their creative work on “The Masked Singer.”

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Ellen DeGeneres, which is fitting as the concept was conceived on her daytime talk show. In 2019, she and Jeong tried to guess the identities of mystery celebs (such as Howie Mandel) who were hot-stepping in masks. “This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres recently joked about the spin-off series.