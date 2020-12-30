‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

“The Masked Dancer” is already a huge hit for FOX because of its intriguing concept: celebrities clad in elaborate costumes do complicated dance routines and hope to win over the judging panel (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) so that they can move on in the competition. On the season 1 premiere, which debuted on December 27 and was repeated on December 30, five stars did some fancy footwork. At the end of episode one Disco Ball got dropped and host Craig Robinson revealed him to be a long-time TV star.

We’ve been doing detective work since that first episode to figure out the names of the other four contestants who are competing as Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the name of the Exotic Bird, who closed the show with a high-energy performance set to “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow.

The voiceover by Exotic Bird was packed with clues: “‘Deep within the secluded tropical terrain, we find a species of bird in their natural habitat, at the top of a race track.’ Hey, who said that? Get out of here. This is my story. I’m Exotic Bird, and here’s a few things about me. As you can probably tell, I’m a little competitive. I started as a teenager. I was lucky enough to win big pretty quickly. But it definitely wasn’t easy after that. I felt attacked a lot, for losing, for my relationships, even just for being a big bird. But I’m not going to let those shamers control my life. Win or lose, I will keep flying.”

The single word we heard her say in her own voice was “scored.”

Forget the panel guesses that the Exotic Bird is an athlete like Marion Jones or Venus Williams. But Paula was on the right track when she guessed “American Idol” alumnus Jennifer Hudson. While the Exotic Bird is not that Oscar and Grammy winner, it is someone who came to fame on this reality show: season 6 winner Jordin Sparks.

Collectively, the 10 celebrities taking part on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” have sold 38 million albums worldwide. Jordin accounts for about one-fifth of those. And Sparks lays claim to one of the 20 Grammy nominations of which the group can boast.

Jordin was only 17 when she won “American Idol” in 2007; several of the runners in her clues video sport the number “17” while we see a carton of eggs with the words “best by ’07. She has admitted to having struggled with her sudden fame. Sparks has had some setbacks, including being dropped by her record label, but has persevered. She has been vocal about fighting back over criticism about her appearance.

We will only learn if Jordin Sparks is the Exotic Bird when she is unmasked. That will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Exotic Bird? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

