‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Tulip is …

“The Masked Dancer” on FOX is must-see-TV because of its fascinating concept: stars wearing elaborate costumes do difficult choreographed routines in the hope of winning over the judging panel so that they can stay in the competition. On the December 27 premiere of season 1, which was repeated on December 30, five celebrities danced and four of them made the cut.

We’ve been doing some digging and have all of your “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including the identity of the best dancer of the bunch, Tulip. On episode 1, she dazzled with her routine set to “Fergalicious” by Fergie. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) were way off with their wild guesses of Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande and Heather Morris. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers, including our theory as to the true identity of the Tulip.

We didn’t hear Tulip’s real voice during the clues video as she said, “Hey guys, I thought wouldn’t have anything to talk about in this video. But then I found this gem. I don’t want this to sound like one of those good guy, bad guy stories. But growing up, I was teased all the time. ‘I’m allergic to you.’ ‘You smell like dirt.’ ‘OK, bloomer.’ My confidence tumbled. But I tried my best not to get trolls in my head. I packed up my things and found a new sunnier place to call home. People were chill with the stranger things about me. For the first time, I felt I could really breathe and be myself. Tonight my dance is dedicated to anyone trying to find their place in the world. After all, we’re all in this together.”

The only word the Tulip uttered as herself was “triple.”

For us, all of this plus the accompanying photos adds up to the Tulip being Mackenzie Ziegler, “Dance Moms” breakout star. One of the visual clues was a ticket for travel from AL to DC. But not so fast; those also happen to be the initials of the Abby Lee Dance Company, which was at the heart of “Dance Moms.”

Tulip’s toe-tapping abilities have convinced she is a trained dancer. Both Mackenzie and her older sister Maddie Ziegler, came to fame on this long-running reality TV series starting in 2011; we even saw the number “11” on a box.

We ruled out the Tulip being Maddie because the clues fit Mackenzie so well. She is a sensation on TikTok, which is hinted at by the alarm clock and the sign that Tulip gives as she finishes her number. And she starred onstage in “The Wizard of Oz,” which was referenced by Tulip’s ruby shoes that she clicked three times.

And to top it all off, Mackenzie goes by the short form “Mack,” as in the dish of mac and cheese that we see in the video.

