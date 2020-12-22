‘The Masked Dancer’ trailer: Cotton Candy needs a medic after falling during aerial stunt [WATCH]

“The Masked Dancer” promises there will be “zero stunt doubles” during its highly anticipated inaugural season, and to prove it, the reality TV show has released footage of a contestant falling during an aerial stunt. Cotton Candy, the most colorfully sweet costume from the Season 1 cast, is performing high up in the air on a ring when she loses her grip and falls to the ground. “Medic! Can we get a medic?” shouts a crew member off camera, as the judges — Ashley Tisdale, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Paula Abdul — look on in horror. Watch the dangerous moment in “The Masked Dancer” trailer above.

The first episode debuts Sunday, December 27 on Fox, before moving to its regular time slot on Wednesday, January 6. Just like its predecessor “The Masked Singer,” “The Masked Dancer” will welcome a group of mystery celebs who will be eliminated one at a time until only one remains to claim victory. The 10 contestants are Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Moth, Ice Cube, Hammerhead, Exotic Bird, Disco Ball, Cricket and Cotton Candy.

Per Fox, this collective group of secret dancers have more than 38 million album sales, 20 Emmy Awards wins, 20 Grammy nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. Do any of those clues stand out to you for who might be hiding inside the Cotton Candy get-up?

“The Masked Dancer” host is Craig Robinson, who’s mostly known for his acting roles on “The Office,” “This Is the End” and “Hot Tub Time Machine.” He appeared on the most recent season of “The Masked Singer” as a guest judge and memorably made Sun cry when he said, “All my life I’ve felt the heat of the sun. I had never heard the voice of the sun until now.”

Jeong is the only “Singer” panelist who repeats his duties on the new “Dancer.” He’s joined by Green, who performed as the long-necked Giraffe on “The Masked Singer,” as well as Tisdale and Abdul. When “The Masked Dancer” was first announced at the start of 2020, many fans speculated Abdul might appear as one of the contestants, but the “American Idol” alum shocked us all by joining the panel instead.

