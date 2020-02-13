‘The Masked Singer’ 3 episode 3 recap: Was Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle or White Tiger unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In the third episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” Season 3, the reality TV show welcomed Leah Remini to the panel alongside normal judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Were the panelists able to uncover the secret identity of this week’s eliminated singer, or did their terrible track record continue? Only four celebs remained in Group A at the start of the episode: Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger. Did YOU correctly guess which member from this group was sent home third, and who was hiding underneath their mask?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 3, Episode 3, titled “Masking for a Friend: Group A,” to find out what happened Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think is hiding underneath all of the masks.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In Wednesday’s second episode, Group A lost another member, Drew Carey as Llama, after previously saying goodbye to Lil Wayne as Robot in the premiere. “I like having a goof and a lot of laughs,” Carey told Nick Cannon in his end-of-show interview. Will Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle or White Tiger follow Llama and Robot out the door? We’ll find out tonight!

