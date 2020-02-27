‘The Masked Singer’ 3 episode 5 recap: Was Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse or Taco eliminated on February 26? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Masked Singer” judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — had a lot to prove in the Group B playoffs after failing to guess the identity of the Elephant (it was skateboarding legend Tony Hawk) last week. On Wednesday night, the five surviving members of Group B performed their hearts out on the stage, but was Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse or Taco eliminated? And did any of the regular panelists or guest judge Gabriel Iglesias correctly guess their true identity?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 3, Episode 5, titled “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs,” to find out what happened Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think is hiding underneath all of the remaining masks.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s fourth episode the audience was introduced to Group B, with its first member soon being unmasked: Tony Hawk as Elephant. “I had one more song in me, but I didn’t want to go much further,” Tony told host Nick Cannon in his exit interview. Another Group B singer will go home tonight, but will it be Banana, Frog, Kitty, Mouse or Taco?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions