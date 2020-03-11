‘The Masked Singer’ 3 episode 7 recap: Which Group C celebrity was eliminated on March 11? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer,” the six contestants from Group C — Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan and T-Rex — finally made their triumphant debuts. Each costumed celebrity gave it their all on the stage, but one singer received the lowest number of votes and was forced to unmask in front of America. The panel of judges were coming off a disastrous showing last week when none of them correctly guessed the Taco’s true identity was Tom Bergeron. Did Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong rebound this week, or were they all stumped again?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 3, Episode 7, titled “Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show, the judges’ dumbest guesses, and who you think is hiding underneath all of the remaining masks.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s sixth episode the audience voted out a third member from Group B: “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron. “This was the most work I’ve done in years!” he told host Nick Cannon during his exit interview. His elimination meant that Group B survivors Banana, Frog and Kitty advanced to the Super 9, joining Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger from Group A. Who will be eliminated from Group C tonight? Let the guessing game begin!

8:10 p.m. — The Night Angel is the first to introduce herself tonight and she walks out with a fierce confidence. Her clue package reveals a motel setting in which she says she’s been blessed her entire life and doors have always opened (door #4, 5 and 6 are clearly visible) for her. We also see rooms with some ducks and another full of gangster grandmas. Finally behind door 6 is a group of party animals and she mentions “The Boy Is Mine” and “My Prerogative.” Tonight the Night Angel is singing “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. Her voice sounds so familiar but I can’t quite place it! She’s rocking this performance and the audience seems impressed, but can the panel figure out who she is? When speaking, she sounds British but it could be fake. The panel guesses Taylor Dayne, Monica or Lil’ Kim.

8:20 p.m. — Up next is the Bear who is a tall, bubbly feminine bear. In her clue package she says she’s been both the hunter and the hunted in her life. We see her sleeping on the couch with some french fries while a radio DJ scrutinizes her. Now she wants to show everyone who she really is — which includes hockey skates and a reference to being a mother! She’s coming out of hibernation and although she’s been a bit polarizing, it was all to protect her cubs. We also see a bowl of french fries — twice. What does that mean? Tonight the Bear is singing “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. Okay! Bear is getting down tonight and although she’s clearly not a professional rapper, she’s throwing herself into this performance. This is sort of hilarious. She’s got sort of a weird accent — this couldn’t possibly be Sarah Palin could it? The hockey skates? The hunting references? Would she? The panel guesses Tonya Harding, Candace Cameron-Bure, Tina Fey or Britney Spears.

8:25 p.m. — Next up tonight is a very proud, confident-looking Astronaut! His clue package reveals he has always believed in flying high because if you want something enough, not even gravity can hold you back. We see some possible references to Hawaii as he references his home climate but we also see a broom and some bones. His heart is throbbing as he crashes to Earth and says it wasn’t a “Pitch Perfect” landing. Tonight he’s singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle and this man is clearly a seasoned vocalist. He has a shaky vibrato so I can’t tell if he’s nervous or if it’s natural, but he can sing in key with some solid range. The audience loved it and of course Nicole is sobbing. The Astronaut reveals he started out young, but feels like he’s just getting started. The panel guesses Adam DeVine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass or Zac Efron.

8:30 p.m. — It’s time for T-Rex to take the stage and she comes dancing out like a maniac! This girl’s got some energy and I already like her. In her clue package she sits on a baby doll while describing his story. She says like the dinosaur, she was discovered by another who plucked her from obscurity and launched her into a magical place where she was one of dozens of creatures pirouetting the land. Similar in looks, strength and skill and a sisterhood of friends. T-Rex is singing “So What” by Pink and her energy is incredible. She can’t sing, but she’s rocking out with high kicks and all. The panel throws out guesses like Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler or Rebecca Black.

8:40 p.m. — Queue the horns for the Rhino who walks on stage with some serious swagger in a large frame. His clue package reveals Rhino may have a tough exterior, he’s really just a gentle giant. As a young rhino he was center stage, but being on top became an addiction. When he suddenly wasn’t the best, he crashed and burned. We see a red bicycle, a guitar at the Grand Ole Opry and a reference to faith and butterflies. Tonight Rhino is singing “Have a Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt. Rhino can clearly sing and he has a bit of a country sound that is making Nicole emotional once again. The panel guesses Rhino is Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow or Tim McGraw.

8:50 p.m. — Last up in the Group C debuts is Swan, an elegant lady ready to shake her tail feathers. Her clue package reveals she’s known for her fierceness that refuses to be tuned out. She’s played games, seen fame and been shamed. We see vampire fangs, ghosts and she’s speaking in rhyme. Tonight she’s singing “Fever” by Peggy Lee. Swan has serious showmanship but can’t sing. She gets points for dancing though! The panel guesses the Swan could be Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt or Sarah Michelle Gellar.

8:59 p.m. — The singer from Group C with the least amount of votes and leaving tonight is Bear! Before the Bear unmasks, the panel must submit their final guesses: Christina Applegate (Nicole), Candace Cameron-Bure (Jenny), Jodie Sweetin (Ken) and Tina Fey (Robin). It’s time for the Bear to unmask and she is revealed to be Sarah Palin! I was right! Wowza! What a shocker and once again the panel is skunked. That’s a wrap for tonight.

