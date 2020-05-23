‘The Masked Singer’: Bow Wow says ‘it’s weird’ to not wear his Frog mask now that the show’s over [WATCH]

After being unmasked as the Frog during Wednesday’s finale of “The Masked Singer” Season 3, Bow Wow says “it’s weird” not wearing his big-eyed, purple-hatted mask. In his post-show interview (watch above), the rapper reveals, “This ‘Masked Singer’ experience for me has been terrific. I learned a lot about myself. I learned to just try new things, jump out the box. At first I was like, I don’t know, a new tour coming up, what if I get out there and I snap my ankle?” Ultimately he signed up for Fox’s reality TV show to “see how far the talent can really go,” and it paid off as he came in third place behind only Kandi Burruss (Night Angel) and Jesse McCartney (Turtle).

“I’m grateful for everybody in the social media universe for all their love,” the rapper adds. “I don’t mind going home the people’s champ. Might not have the hardware, but I know where the love lie at though.” Even though he didn’t take home the Golden Mask, Bow Wow is a multiple award winner thanks to his “That’s My Name” single, prevailing at the BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

When it came time for the panelists to make their final Frog guesses, only two of them correctly named Bow Wow: Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger. As for the other judges, Jenny McCarthy picked Lil’ Romeo while Ken Jeong went with Kid Cudi. By coming in third place, Bow Wow tied iconic “Masked Singer” contestants Gladys Knight (Bee) from Season 1 and Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo) from Season 2. See all reveals for every season.

Looking forward, Bow Wow confesses he might steal “a little bit of this and a little bit of that” from his amphibian alter ego for future performances. “Honestly, the Frog is me. The swag. Now that I’m not talking in that high-pitched voice that you guys are so used to, now you get to hear the real voice. One thing that I’ll take away from this is all the hours of vocal training. I always did melodic rap, but now I’m gonna push it to another level with the singing.”

Bow Wow adds that the final three was “tough” thanks to Night Angel and Turtle being fierce competitors. “I knew they had the pipes. I knew they could sing,” he notes. “My man Turtle was definitely doing his thing. I was trying to figure out who he was toward the end. He would talk to me like, ‘Yo bro, man those moves.’ And then of course Night Angel, y’all know that’s my label mate, somebody who practically raised me. I’ve been hearing that voice since I was 12 years old so I knew exactly who that was. Kandi is the first woman to win the whole thing, so that’s major right there.”

