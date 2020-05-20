‘The Masked Singer’ clues and guesses: Find out who the Night Angel is before the finale on May 20

Admit it. The reason you love tuning into “The Masked Singer” is to see f you can figure out the names of the famous faces hidden inside the elaborate costumes. Of the 18 contestants who started out on season 3 of the show, 15 have been eliminated and had to remove their masks. Of the remaining three the Night Angel is the only woman still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. She faces off off against the Frog and Turtle on the May 20 finale.

We have had our eye on her ever since she first appeared as part of Group C on episode 7. She is the sole representative of this group still in contention. We’ve been analyzing the clues she has given over the course of the season and are convinced that the Night Angel is “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burress. Not convinced? Then keep reading as we break down all the videos and quotes from the Night Angel that match Burress’ bio, including her time as part of the R&B girl group Xscape.

We’ve recapped her appearances in each episode of “The Masked Singer” including the tunes she sang and their original artists.

SEE: ‘The Masked Singer’ clues and guesses: Find out who the Frog is before the finale on May 20

Episode 7: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Video: The Night Angel opens a motel room door to four elderly women dressed as gangsters; Kandi runs a restaurant called Old Lady Gang.

Episode 8: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Photo: castle with a strawberry; Kandi’s restaurant is in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta;

Photo: iced tea pitcher; Kandi lives in Atlanta, and sweet tea is the house wine of the South; and

Quote: “Destiny led me back to the stage”; Burruss wrote songs for Destiny’s Child including the hits “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good.”

Episode 9: “Shout!” by The Isley Brothers

Quote: “Jenny McCarthy has said m name often on her show”: Kandi is a frequent guest on Jenny’s SiriusXM radio show.

Episode 10: “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Quote: “I’m not just a voice, I’m a mogul”; Burruss has parlayed her fame from “RHOA” into a string of business success including the restaurant, a web series and even a line of sex toys.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Episode 11 “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

Photos: separate images of a crown and a bee can be read together as “Queen Bee”; that is a nickname for Beyonce, who came to fame as part of Destiny’s Child.

Episode 13: “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles

Photo: The number “285”; this is the area code for Atlanta.

Episode 14: “Last Dance” by Donna Summer

Video: Night Angel tries on three shades of lipstick; Xscape’s third album was called “Traces of My Lipstick”; and

Photo: Map of Colombia: after leaving Xscape, Kandi signed a solo deal with Columbia Records.

Episode 15: “How to Love” by Lil Wayne

Pin: crescent moon; Kandi and Rasheeda Frost had a hit with the song “Legs to the Moon”; and

Quote: “I’m the Night Angel because, years ago, someone close to me passed. And it ripped my world apart”; in 2009, Kandi’s fiance, A.J. Jewell, was killed in an altercation outside the nightclub where he worked.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?