‘The Masked Singer’ clues and guesses: Find out who the Frog is before the finale on May 20

Part of the fun of watching “The Masked Singer” is making guesses as to the real identities of the celebrity contestants. We’ve been fans of the Frog ever since he appeared alongside the rest of Group B in episode 4. He is the last contender still standing of the six stars who started out in this group. He is competing on the May 20 final against the Night Angel and the Turtle for the Golden Mask.

Based on the clues he has given over the run of season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” we are absolutely certain that the Frog is rapper turned actor Bow Wow. Don’t believe us? Well then take a read of all the ways that the visual hints and quotes from the Frog fit with Bow Wow’s bio.

We’ve recapped his appearance in each episode of “The Masked Singer” including the songs he performed and their original artists.

Episode 4 Song: “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Photo: 1996 Summer Olympic Games poster; Bow Wow lives in Atlanta, which hosted these centennial games;

Photo: $100 bill, $5 bill, $1 bill, which add up to 106; Bow Wow hosted the BET music show “106 & Park”; and

Photo: a microphone with a thumbs-up sticker; that also ties into “106 & Park,” which rated records.

Episode 5 Song: “In da Club” by 50 Cent

Photo: a basketball; Bow Wow had his first starring role in the 2006 movie “Like Mike,” in which he played an orphan who became a basketball superstar after finding a pair of Michael Jordan‘s shoes;

Photo: toy soldiers; Bow Wow had a role in this 2013 war movie about a New York Army National Guard unit deployed to Iraq; and

Quote: “Not every frog wants to be a Prince”; Bow Wow had a big hit with the single “Prince of Darkness.”

Episode 6 Song: “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” by The Gap Band

Photo: the letters “CSI”; Bow Wow starred in the CBS series “CSI: Cyber”;



Gave a bracelet with the inscription “All We Do Is Win” to guest judge T-Pain; he and Bow Wow collaborated on the 2012 hit “Better”; and

Quote: “I’ve opened doors for the biggest artists”; Bow Wow has recorded collaborations with a slew of rising talent including Lil Wayne and Omarion.

Episode 10 Song: “Jump” by Kris Kross

Quote: “The passion for performing I’ve lost over the years has been totally reinvigorated”; Bow Wow has been forthright about his struggles with fame.

Episode 12 Song: “Fireball” by Pitbull

Photo: a keyboard with the letters “I” and “L” missing — these two letters spell “lil” like how Bow Wow used to go by Lil’ Bow Wow;

Photo: Japanese flag; there is a rock band based in Japan called Bow Wow; and

Photo: ice cube tray; Bow Wow co-starred with Ice Cube in the 2010 film “Lottery Ticket”;

Episode 13 Song: “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Photos: basketball and a jersey with the number 23; these are more references to Bow Wow’s starring role in “Like Mike”; and

Photo: Index card with the number 13; that is the age that Bow Wow was when he released his first record

Episode 14 Song: “Bust a Move” by Young MC

Photo: Model airplane; Bow Wow posts picture on Instagram of private jets, his preferred mode of travel; and

Quote: “I have a little frog at home”; Bow Wow has a nine-year-old daughter, Shai.

Episode 15 Song: “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty by Nature

Photo: basketball; another reference to “Like Mike”; and

Pin: with the word “Mom”; Bow Wow’s mother, Teresa Caldwell, was his manager for many years.

