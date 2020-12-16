‘The Masked Singer’ clues and guesses: Find out who the Sun is before the finale on December 16

Admit it. The reason you love tuning into “The Masked Singer” is to make guesses and see if you can figure out the names of the famous faces hidden inside the elaborate costumes. Of the 18 contestants who started out on season 3 of the show, 15 have been eliminated and had to remove their masks. Of the remaining three the Sun is the only woman still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. She faces off off against the Crocodile and Mushroom on the December 16 finale.

We have had our eye on her ever since she first appeared as part of Group A on episode 1. She is the sole representative of this group still in contention. We’ve been analyzing the clues she has given over the course of the season and are convinced that the Sun is country singer LeAnn Rimes. Not convinced? Then keep reading as we break down all the videos and quotes from the Sun that match Rimes’ bio, including her marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian.

We’ve recapped her appearances in each episode of “The Masked Singer” including the tunes she sang and their original artists.

Episode 1 – ‘Cuz I Love You’ by Lizzo

The Sun reveals a card that says “Gold Member” and references “extreme seasons.”

She admits that, at first, fame was great but it was a lot of pressure. The spotlight was scorching and she got burned out. She was then frozen in a deep depression.

We see what looks like hair mousse being shot out of a tube. We also see an image of a jaguar and Mickey Mouse ears.

Episode 3 – ‘Praying’ by Kesha

The Sun says she feels like a kid again and reveals she missed out on a lot of her childhood growing up in a fractured home. Lately she’s made up for lost time.

She mentions going into the woods and we see her mixing a potion.

We see her burning ugly rumors out in the trees.

Episode 7 – ‘Piece of My Heart’ by Janis Joplin

Sun says it feels good to perform again after all these months.

Her “sol mate” says the last few months of isolation have been challenging for them (we see wind chimes with angel wings). They tried to make the most out of their time off by taking their RV out on road trips (we see the city of Baltimore).

They realized they don’t need much to be happy (we see Alaska featured) they just need each other. He said Sun really misses entertaining people and she’s never gone this long without spreading her light to the rest of the world (we see cows and a sign that reads, “Greetings from Mexico”).

For a final clue, we learn the Sun is actually golden. She’s got at least one single that’s been certified Gold.

Episode 10 – ‘When the Party’s Over’ by Billie Eilish

Sun says she decided to this show for the pure joy and fun. She feels like a kid again, but she didn’t expect her competitive nature to be awakened.

The Sun has a hard time expressing her feelings and is scared her dreams will be shot down if she reveals them.

Her super clue is a video of her breathing fire.

The additional clue in her safe reveals the Sun is connected to Nicole. “Last time we met was in the bathroom.”

