‘The Masked Singer’ clues and guesses: Find out who the Turtle is before the finale on May 20

“The Masked Singer” finale on May 20 will conclude with the crowning of the season 3 winner. Only three of the 18 celebrities in the singing competition remain in contention. They are disguised as the Frog, Night Angel and Turtle. Of this talented trio, the best singer is the man hiding inside the Turtle costume.

We’ve been impressed by Turtle since the first episode, which aired right after the Super Bowl. Since then he has made a lucky seven appearances on the show and is the last contestant from Group A in the hunt for the Golden Mask. We have rewatched all of his performances as well as the clues videos and interviews that he gave to host Nick Cannon. We think that the Turtle is actor and singer Jesse McCartney. Disagree? Take a minute to review our analysis and see how it all fits with Jesse’s life story.

We’ve recapped his appearances in each episode of “The Masked Singer” including the songs he performed and their original artists.

Episode 1: “”Kiss from a Rose” by Seal

Photo: surfboards; McCartney won three Teen Choice Awards, which are life-size surfboards, and starred in “Summerland,” a WB drama set at the beach; and

Quote: “At the starting line of my career, I was surrounded by other hungry newcomers”; Jesse was part of the boy band Dream Street in the late 1990s.

Episode 2: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Photo: of writing on a chalkboard: “Don’t rave ever at my school — Turtle”; the first letters of that phrase spells out “Dream St.”

Episode 3: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Photo: a map of Korea with Seoul highlighted; Jesse’s first solo album was called “Beautiful Soul”; and

Quote to Nicole Scherzinger: “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together.”; Jesse and Nicole were both guests on NBC’s daytime talk show, “Today,” in 2008.

Episode 10: “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

Quote: “I’m not known for one thing”; Jesse has been an actor, singer, voice-over artist and host; and

Photo: a comic book, “The Amazing Adventures of Shellboy,” with a price tag of $10.13; Jesse first did the voice of Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin/Nightwing) on the animated series “Young Justice” from 2010 to 2013.

Episode 11 “Let It Go” by James Bay

Photo: a bottle of cologne; McCartney had a line of fragrances; and

Photo: a journal embossed with a crown; Jesse sang “Because You Live” on the “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” soundtrack

Episode 13: “Stay” by Alessia Cara

Photo: a chessboard; Jesse had a hit with the song “Checkmate”; and

Photo: a journal embossed with a biohazard symbol; Jesse appeared in “Chernobyl Diaries.”

Episode 14: “Fix You” by Coldplay

Photo: poker chips scattered on a highway; Jesse has been\ the voice of Theodore in the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” movies, including the 2015 film “The Road Chip”;

Video: the Turtle stood next to a zombie; Jesse had a two-episode arc on “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2015.

Episode 15: “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

Video: the Turtle held up a wanted poster with a reward of $1,999: Jesse’s perfume was called “Wanted” and he joined Dream Street in 1999.

