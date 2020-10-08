‘The Masked Singer’ fans, here’s how to make your own Crocodile mask for Halloween [WATCH]

With Halloween just around the corner, fans of “The Masked Singer” can show off their expert crafting skills by designing their own Crocodile mask right at home. This pink, pantsuit-wearing reptile is a staple of Season 4 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show. When he performed in week two, the panelists threw out such big names as John Hamm, Nick Lachey and Donnie Wahlberg as their guesses. While we won’t find out who’s hiding under the Crocodile mask until later on, it could be you come Halloween. Watch the do-it-yourself video above.

Here’s everything you’ll need to make the Crocodile magic happen: cardboard, cardstock paper, scissors, box cutter, hot glue gun, pink glitter sheet, sequins, permanent marker, paintbrushes, pink paint, green paint, hole punch and ribbon. You can print the Crocodile mask template on cardstock by visiting familyfun.fox.

After cutting out the printed templates, trace the template pieces onto cardboard and cut them out. Follow along with the step-by-step instructions to assemble the reptilian mask, and then have fun decorating with paint, glue, glitter and ribbon.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

During Crocodile’s first appearance on the show, he performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi and earned unanimous praise from judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. “I am loving Season 4 so much,” Jenny screamed after his performance. Nicole chimed in saying he gave an “electrifying” rendition of the rock classic and praised his vocals and choreography.

As for what he likes about being in disguise, Crocodile told Nick Cannon, “I’ve had to have tough skin my whole life to survive because I’m really sensitive on the inside and being anonymous gives me the opportunity to share my true self to the world.” Who do you think is hiding inside the Crocodile costume?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.