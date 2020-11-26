‘The Masked Singer’ Crocodile spotlight: Can the cold-blooded crooner warm over enough fans to win Season 4?

Can the crooning Crocodile come from behind and eat up the competition on his way to the coveted Golden Mask trophy on “The Masked Singer”? After the Seahorse swam past him on her way to the Super Six by earning the most votes in the Group B finals, the bedazzled amphibian advanced along with her by placing second. Now the Crocodile is within striking distance of a Season 4 victory.

The Crocodile first crawled onto the stage in Episode 2, singing “It’s My Life” by the rock group Bon Jovi. His natural stage presence and familiar, raspy vocals led the panelists to believe the cold-blooded singer was from a boy band. In Episode 4 the Crocodile proved he was an all-around entertainer when he busted out some serious dance moves to Britney Spears‘ hit “Toxic.” He slowed things down for the Group B finals, showing a more vulnerable side as he belted out “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis, prompting panelist Robin Thicke to proclaim, “You just punched your ticket because that was your best vocal.”

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Crocodile truly is. He says choosing the Crocodile was a “natural selection” because he’s happiest in water. Ever since he was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, he was forced to develop a thick skin. We’ve also gotten hints that the Crocodile was a child performer and may be Italian or have some connection to the European nation. He said his own father didn’t believe in his talent until he earned his first paycheck. Crocodile always strives to be the hardest worker in the room and he once traveled to six continents in 100 hours.

Each time the Crocodile performs he gives the panelists a different taste of who he is. Robin, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger seem convinced he is a seasoned performer. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Crocodile include singers Adam Lambert, Donnie Wahlberg, Harry Connick, Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, Lenny Kravitz and Nick Lachey.

The Crocodile secured his place in the Super Six by besting viral singing sensation Dr. Elvis Francois (the Serpent) and NBA star Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacallit) in the Group B finals. Other Group B singers that couldn’t match up to the Crocodile were actor Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and former NFL player Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien). The Crocodile will be joined by the Seahorse in the Super Six along with the Sun and Popcorn from Group A and two more singers who will advance from the Group C finals.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

