‘The Masked Singer’ flashback: Before he was Serpent, Dr. Elvis Francois sang ‘Rise Up’ with Nicole Scherzinger [WATCH]

During “The Masked Singer’s” Group B finals, Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist to correctly guess Dr. Elvis Francois was hiding inside the Serpent costume. So how’d she know his secret identity? As it turns out, Nicole recently sang a virtual rendition of “Rise Up” with Dr. Elvis on the post-show program “After the Mask” (watch above). When the Serpent hissed that he’d performed a duet with one of the panelists before, Nicole immediately realized the clue was about her and so she correctly named the doctor as her final guess.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Dr. Elvis rose to fame in 2020 as a singing surgeon who gave the world hope during the Covid-19 pandemic with his viral cover of “Imagine.” Nicole’s co-judge Ken Jeong was so moved by the reveal of Dr. Elvis that he broke down on camera at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

“This is unbelievable,” Dr. Elvis told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation. It’s very different from what I do on a day-to-day basis, but something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. The patients often times turn on the television while they’re in their hospital beds. Coming in and watching ‘The Masked Singer,’ putting a smile on their face, it’s an incredible way for us to move forward together. I’m just happy to play a small part and humbled.”

Nicole’s first impression guess was Okieriete Onaodowan from “Hamilton,” but she changed her mind once she factored in all of the Serpent’s doctor clues with the reveal she’d sang with him before. As for the other panelists, Ken picked “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs, Jenny McCarthy named actor Taye Diggs, and Robin Thicke (plus guest star Cheryl Hines) guessed “Scrubs” star Donald Faison.

With the double eliminations of Dr. Elvis (Serpent) and Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacallit), only seven masked singers are still in the competition: Seahorse, Sun, Popcorn, Mushroom, Crocodile, Broccoli and Jellyfish. Who will be eliminated next week in the Group C finals and who will ultimately join the show’s winners list?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.