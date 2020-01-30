‘The Masked Singer’ dream cast list: Seth MacFarlane, Patti LuPone, Bob Saget …

The third season of “The Masked Singer” is almost here! Like all of you, we here at Gold Derby are incredibly excited to see who will be donning the outrageous costumes as they showcase their vocal talents beginning February 2 on Fox. That got us wondering, who would we most like to see compete for the coveted Golden Mask? Well, we put together a photo gallery of 15 celebs that we would love to grace the reality TV stage. Click above to see who we want to see. Do you agree with our dream cast list?

The list encompasses celebrities from all sorts of backgrounds. Several are already well-known singers including “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and Tony Award winning goddess Patti LuPone. Others include athletes like soccer player Megan Rapinoe, comedians like Bob Saget and character actors like Michael Shannon.

The upcoming third season of the show will be an even bigger event than the previous two seasons. Fox is airing the premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIV, which is among the most coveted spots in television real estate. The number of competing celebrities is also increasing from 16 to 18 and will consist of 16 episodes airing over 14 weeks. Jamie Foxx has also been tapped as a guest judge.

Since it debuted in the beginning of 2019, “The Masked Singer” has been a great success for Fox. The first season finale ended up being viewed by almost 12 million people. The second season finale didn’t reach the same number but still managed to attract more than eight million viewers. Are you excited for Season 3 of “The Masked Singer”?

