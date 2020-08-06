Can newbie ‘The Masked Singer’ take out reigning queen ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ at Emmys?

The 2020 Emmy race for Best Competition Program has welcomed some new blood in the form of “The Masked Singer.” Fox’s ratings juggernaut was skunked last year for its first season, but rebounded in this year’s nominations for Seasons 2 and 3. In order to prevail on Emmy night, “The Masked Singer” will need to take out “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the two-time reigning queen in this category. The other 2020 nominees are one-time winner “Top Chef,” four-time champion “The Voice” and two-time nominee “Nailed It.”

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. It received a single Emmy nomination last year for costumes, losing to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The wild and wacky reality TV show tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask. The first three seasons were won by T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox and Kandi Burruss as Night Angel. Other popular celebs to hide their identities behind masks have been Gladys Knight as Bee, Lil Wayne as Robot and Sarah Palin as Bear. See “The Masked Singer” reveals for all seasons.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” experienced a slow climb at the Emmys, not finding itself nominated in Best Competition Program until its ninth season in 2017. It lost to “The Voice” that year, then claimed glory the following two years in a row. One thing we know for sure about this category is that Emmy voters love repeats, which bodes well for “Drag Race.” “The Amazing Race,” which didn’t air this Emmy cycle, claimed a whopping 10 series trophies through the years, losing once to “Top Chef” in 2010 and four times to “The Voice” in 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17.

Here are the current winning odds for Best Competition Program, based on the Emmy predictions of Gold Derby’s experts, editors and users:

1. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 16/5

2. “Top Chef” — 4/1

3. “The Voice,” “The Masked Singer,” “Nailed It” — 9/2 (tie)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions