‘The Masked Singer’ final 3: Does Sun, Crocodile or Mushroom most deserve to win Season 4? [POLL]

And then there were three. At the end of Wednesday’s semi-finals episode of “The Masked Singer,” the Super Six contestants were narrowed down to only Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom. These Final 3 costumed celebrities will next be seen in the December 16 finale, where they’ll face off one last time for the Golden Mask trophy. (Next week’s December 9 episode is a holiday sing-a-long special.) Who do you think most deserves to win Season 4? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

The four panelists (Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke) are still stumped on which secret celebs are hiding inside the extravagant costumes. We’ve compiled all of their guesses so far (see below), as well as which songs the contestants sang in each of the first four rounds. Do YOU know the identities of Sun, Crocodile or Mushroom?

Whoever wins this Fall 2020 cycle will join the esteemed list of past winners: T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox) and Kandi Burruss (Night Angel). While there is no prize money, the champion does get to take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy. In addition, this year there’s a new Golden Ear trophy at stake for the judge with the most correct “first impression” guesses. So far Jenny is in the lead with three points.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Here’s a closer look at the mystery celebs who have advanced to the Final 3:

Sun (Group A)

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha

Round 3 performance: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Semi-finals performance: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

Panelists’ guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke

Crocodile (Group B)

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Round 3 performance: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Semi-finals performance: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

Panelists’ guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, AJ McLean, Nick Carter

Mushroom (Group C)

Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Round 3 performance: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Semi-finals performance: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Panelists’ guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan-Michael Key

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.