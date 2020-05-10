‘The Masked Singer’ Final 4 power rankings: Frog ribbits past Night Angel as new front-runner

Another week means another power ranking of who’s ahead to take home the Golden Mask on the third season of Fox’s hit competition program, “The Masked Singer.” We are now down to our FINAL FOUR! This also means that we are just two weeks away from this season’s champion being crowned. So, let’s take a look at who’s ranked where with this glorious quartet. Do we have these in the correct order? What ranking would you put them in? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Since the previous power rankings, we’ve had two additional contestants get sent packing. Last week saw that the Astronaut was revealed to be the sexy, Grammy-nominated, country singer Hunter Hayes. This week delivered a big surprise when Kitty was eliminated. Her subsequent unmasking showed that she was singer and runner-up on season five of “America’s Got Talent,” Jackie Evancho.

Read on for our “The Masked Singer” Final 4 power rankings:

1. Frog

After consistently finishing behind the Night Angel, this amphibian finally leaps into the top position. Throughout the entire season he has been the most reliable performer and he has worked it perfectly in every episode that he’s been on. Last week saw a captivating rendition of “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons and this week he brought his vocal skills and his killer dance moves to one of the most appropriate songs he could perform, “Bust a Move” by Young MC. It won’t be easy but this frog could very well be crowned king.

Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Bow Wow, Sir Mix-a-Lot

2. Night Angel

She’s always been phenomenal with her performances but it feels like her flashiness has been lacking recently. Her vocals are still insane and is very much a in a strong position to win. Last week, she brought us the sweet southern flavor of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles. Then this week she serenaded us with the disco classic, “Last Dance,” originally sung by disco’s queen, Donna Summer. She’s neck-and-neck with the Frog and it’s looking like it’ll be a photo finish.

Judges’ best guesses: Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Taylor Dayne, Taraji P. Henson

3. Turtle

This performer has probably shown the most growth during his time on the reality TV show. He had a tough time finding the right balance for his voice and performance style, but once he did he became a solid regular in this competition. Last week, he caught a lot of viewers off-guard with his performance of “Stay” by Alessia Cara and then brought some tears this week with his emotional rendition of “Fix You” by Coldplay. I don’t think it’ll be enough to get him across the finish line in two weeks, but stranger things have happened.

Judges’ best guesses: Norman Reedus, Howie Dorough, Jesse McCartney

4. Rhino

Not gonna lie, I thought this Rhino, like most of his relatives in Africa, would be wiped out by now. But he’s proved to be quite resilient in his quest to claim the Golden Mask. On the previous week’s episode, he performed “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett and this week he brought us the timeless classic, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by The Righteous Brothers. It probably won’t be enough to win this season though, and if he does I’m going to have to start seriously questioning this show’s “integrity.”

